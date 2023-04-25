Queendom Puzzle lineup: Mnet reveals first 8 contestants for the new survival competition

On April 25, 2023, Mnet revealed a partial Queendom Puzzle lineup consisting of eight participants. While some of these contestants are currently active, others are part of disbanded idol groups. Queendom Puzzle is the latest survival show by Mnet which aims to debut a global girl group by bringing female artists together, like a puzzle.

K-pop fandom had been waiting for the release of the Queendom Puzzle lineup since Mnet first dropped the teaser on April 10. It is a spin-off program to their previous original survival show, Queendom, which gave birth to another popular male version, Kingdom.

While the release date for the show hasn’t yet been revealed, the network channel managed to create considerable intrigue by releasing the first eight contestants. These participants are from groups such as CLC, LABOUM, Lovelyz, IZ*ONE, and more.

What is the Queendom Puzzle lineup? Check out the eight contestants from various disbanded and active girl groups

Mnet, one of South Korea's top broadcasting networks, is known for presenting the K-pop industry with many iconic temporary idol groups, aka project groups. It includes girl group IZ*ONE and boy group WANNA ONE. Apart from that, the network often releases various types of competition shows, including dance, rap, and audition shows.

The newest show in Mnet’s roster is a spin-off of its popular show, Queendom, titled Queendom Puzzle. Participants in the show were reported to be female idols who were active in the industry. Nearly 15 days after the teaser preview of the show dropped, the Queendom Puzzle lineup revealed its first set of contestants.

Take a look at the partial Queendom Puzzle lineup below:

Yeeun of CLC (disbanded)

Haein of LABOUM (not active)

Kei of Lovelyz (disbanded)

JooE of MOMOLAND (disbanded)

Lee Chaewon of IZ*ONE (disbanded)

Shiroau Miru of NMB48 (graduated member)

Hwiseo and Riina of H1-KEY (active members)

Mnet also confirmed that some members from the girl group Weeekly will be appearing as participants in Queendom Puzzle as well. At the same time, other former IZ*ONE members, Yabuki Nako and Honda Hitomi, who were reported to take part in the show, will not be participating.

The full Queendom Puzzle lineup will be revealed next month. No final date for the same has yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Lee Chae-yeon and Shiroma Miru previously appeared on the survival show Produce 48 together. While the former debuted with its project girl group IZ*ONE, the latter was unable to debut in the team. However, Lee Chae-yeon has been active as a solo artist since the disbandment of IZ*ONE.

The show will reportedly have 28 participants in total. Fans have already started rooting for the members announced as part of the Queendom Puzzle lineup. Mnet also previously confirmed Girls’ Generations’ Taeyeon as the MC of the show. The release date for the show is yet to be announced, but it is expected to premiere sometime in June.

