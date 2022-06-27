5 K-pop ending fairy poses that had everyone laughing

A feature typical of K-pop stage shows, K-pop ending fairy poses mark the end of a performance, where the camera focuses on the singers to get their solo shots. The trend was popularised by DIA’s Chayeon after the camera captured her pose at the end of a performance on Produce 101.

Since then, many have tried to come up with their own unique K-pop ending fairy poses. From quirky to funny to outright adorable, here we look at some of the most memorable K-pop ending fairy poses and the idols who can be credited for popularising them.

Hilarious K-pop ending fairy poses caught on camera

1) RM

MY BTS PICS⁷ ♡ @GirlWithLuv_24 Namjoon imitated this meme during yet to come ending fairy pose at inkigayo 🤣 Namjoon imitated this meme during yet to come ending fairy pose at inkigayo 🤣😭 https://t.co/ikEwHqDAfU

BTS recently made a comeback with their anthology album Proof, to the took the stage at numerous music shows to promote their lead single, Yet To Come. At the end of their Inkigayo performance, RM stole the show when he decided to imitate the posture of a popular meme in South Korea.

This unexpected K-pop ending fairy pose caught the other members off-guard, who all burst out laughing. Such was the impact of the pose that group member J-Hope even fell to the floor laughing because he could not believe what he was seeing.

2) Key

carla 📻 @durkhheim #KEY : *spots camera* aight i gotta clown this heavy breathing ending fairy thing the kids do #KEY: *spots camera* aight i gotta clown this heavy breathing ending fairy thing the kids do https://t.co/YEwH2JpZ0g

SHINee’s Key is well known for his sense of humor, which he has displayed numerous times during his K-pop ending fairy poses. One of his most popular ending fairy poses came after the end of SHINee’s M Countdown performance for their song Don’t Call Me.

When the camera zoomed into Key’s face, he seemed confused for a bit, but then started to draw in heavy, exaggerated breaths, thus mocking the ending fairy poses, where idols are often seen breathing in a similar fashion.

Since then, many other K-pop idols have also followed suit and come up with ending poses that pokes fun at the concept.

3) Kang Seung-Yoon

𝐏𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍 @forwfilm 깜빡한게 분명해 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 아차차!!!! ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ강승윤 터프 실패 대실패 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 깜빡한게 분명해 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 아차차!!!! ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ강승윤 터프 실패 대실패 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/cyG1myiNvE

The WINNER member performed on Inkigayo to promote his songs, Better and IYAH. At the end of his performance of Better, when it was time for him to do the K-pop ending fairy pose, he is seen fumbling in his pockets to get a message out for fans.

Unfortunately, luck did not quite favour him in this move. In the time it took for him to take the piece of paper out from his pockets and unfold it, his ending pose time had ended and the camera cut to his performance of IYAH. However, even though his ending fairy pose turned out to be an epic fail, it won the hearts of viewers.

4) Arin

ben (❁´◡`❁) @tzupapi jiho accidentally walking on cam w arin as ending fairy still lives in my mind rent-free

jiho accidentally walking on cam w arin as ending fairy still lives in my mind rent-free https://t.co/PJbnmhf03r

OH MY GIRL’s Arin, known for her fresh-faced and sparkly personality, is often chosen to be the ending fairy for the group.

At the end of the group's performance of The Fifth Season on M Countdown, when the camera focused on Arin, group member Jiho accidentally walked into Arin’s frame, almost blocking her.

She quickly realised her mistake and moved away, but Arin was unable to control her laughter, making her amused face the ending fairy moment.

5) Vivian Murakawa

This list would hardly be complete without a mention of one of the OGs - Vivian Murakawa from the J-pop group HKT48. Her ending fairy pose is now a widely used meme on K-pop Twitter and outside. She was a participant in Produce 48, a show combining participants from both Japan and South Korea.

After her performance of Mamma Mia on the Produce 48 stage, she looked into the camera with an awkward smile. Fans were confused as to whether she was laughing or holding back tears. This led to the reaction becoming a widely popular meme on the internet, used to express a mixture of emotions.

K-pop ending fairy poses have now become the norm, and is also seen as a way for not-so-well-known idols to make their mark by showcasing their charm as well as witty sense of humor.

