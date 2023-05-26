On May 26, 2023, ATEEZ released the full tracklist for its upcoming ninth mini-album, The World EP.2: Outlaw. The album is set to consist of six songs in total, with its title track Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers). With the album releasing on June 16, 2023, fans are intrigued and thrilled to listen to the new chapter of the eight-member K-pop boy group.

As the members took their first step towards its musical lore in July last year with their album, The World EP.1: Movement, fans are eagerly looking forward to how the story continues with the upcoming album. ATEEZ explained that its narrative with the sequential albums begins with eight outlaws who fight against evil to recover freedom. As the group rolls out its cowboy concepts in the upcoming album, fans are eager to learn more about the lore revolving around this comeback.

ATEEZ's full tracklist for its upcoming ninth mini-album, The World EP.2: Outlaws

As ATEEZ rolls out its tracklist for its upcoming album, The World EP. 2: Outlaws, fans grow excited about the six tracks and the kind of genre it would sit under. Here are all the songs on the upcoming album and their length:

Track 1: This World (3:32)

Track 2: Dune (3:15)

Track 3: Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) [Title track] (3:07)

Track 4: DJANGO (3:11)

Track 5: 최 면 [Choe Myeon] (Wake Up) (3:06)

Track 6: Outlaw (3:19)

In addition to the release of the tracklist, ATEEZ also rolled out individual teasers for each of its tracks, further intriguing and piquing the curiosity of the fans regarding the trajectory of the album's concept.

As they roll out the pre-order outlet for its album, The World EP.2: Outlaws, more than seven thousand copies have been saved within a few hours. With the album being released in both Platform and Album versions, fans can't wait to find out what each of the versions contains and eagerly look forward to the same.

"Ready to Yeehaw": Fans excited over the release of ATEEZ's ninth mini-album, The World EP.2: Outlaws

With yet another album release coming from the eight-member K-pop boy group, fans have been thrilled and are looking forward to its release. As they await the same, they can't help but cook up theories as to what the album's concept might have in store for them. Given that it will most likely continue the lore that the group has been building with each comeback, fans try to think along those lines to try to pinpoint the concept for the upcoming album.

As the group adopts a rebellious and adventurous concept in the teasers for its songs, fans feel that it fits perfectly with the album's title, Outlaws. The recently unveiled cowboy concept, though, that was featured in their tracklist poster is what interests them the most. As fans continue to navigate through the several theories, they also actively prepare to send much love and support to the album.

With many promising releases from the artist in its previous comebacks, fans are confident that the upcoming album will not only be a banger but will also rise above their expectations.

