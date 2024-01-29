“Me and Jaden gonna make an album for all the trippy kids out there": Kid Cudi announces his plans to work on a new album with Jaden Smith

Kid Cudi, riding high off the success of his ninth studio album, Insano, which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 charts, has announced his intention to work with Jaden Smith to create a "trippy" album.

Both artists have worked together twice over the years, with their first collaboration coming in 2012 on Higher Up. More recently, they both collaborated on On My Own, which was released as part of the Miles Morales Playstation game soundtrack.

On Saturday, January 27, Cudi tweeted:

"Me and Jaden gonna make an album for all the trippy kids out there searchin beyond for something, searchin for that feelin. To be ALIVE."

Kid Cudi also worked with Jaden's sister, Willow Smith, when they took turns featuring on each other's projects. Willow appeared as a feature on Cudi's 2016 album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. A few years later, in 2021, Cudi appeared as a feature on her transparentsoul (Remix).

Kid Cudi and Jaden Smith collaboration has been in the works since 2018

Rumors of a Kid Cudi and Jaden Smith collaborative project date back to 2018, when both artists interviewed each other for V Magazine.

During the interview, when asked about the collaboration, Jaden stated:

"I’ll have to get a few more albums under my belt. I’m going to have to grow—but that would be the biggest dream of mine."

As of today, Jaden has released three studio albums, which include the well-received SYRE from 2017 and the follow-up project ERYS from 2019. He's also released several singles and over three separate installments of his Cool Tape series.

Jaden Smith and Scott Mescudi attend the after party for the premiere of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 at the Dolby Ballroom (Image via Getty/ Photo by Kevin Winter)

During an interview with Hot 97 in 2020, Jaden explained the major impact Kid Cudi has had on his life and artistry. He stated:

“Cudi would always say things that would just, like, change my life.”

When asked about the impact Kid Cudi's music has had and why Jaden feels the former is his favorite artist, he said:

“Everybody has felt that from Cudi. Everybody says that Cudi saved their life. Everybody had that same experience listening to Cudi. If you listened to Cudi, you knew, like, something about them. I wanna be that type of artist, you know what I mean? That’s why Cudi is my favorite artist.”

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attend A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023. (Image via Getty/ Photo by Monica Schipper)

Cudi's latest tweet seems to confirm what fans have been speculating since 2018: that both artists are working to deliver a new project. Although details are scarce, fans are assuming the album will incorporate similar sounds from SYRE by having serious trippy production elements in its composition.

"I’m sure Jaden is so happy. You’re his idol.": Fans react to Cudi x Jaden collaboration post

Many fans responded to Kid Cudi's announcement post, highlighting their excitement for the collaboration and interpreting the fact that Jaden had reposted this tweet as seemingly confirming the project.

One fan showed his support for their previous collaboration on On My Own, citing how Cudi's influence on Jaden is evident with Smith crafting a distinct lane in hip-hop.

Several users expressed their love and support for both artists, citing how they've been fans of their music for years and how seeing both artists finally come together on an album would be a dream come true.

When Jaden reposted Kid Cudi's announcement, more fan support seemed to flood in. Many fans highlighted their anticipation and appreciation for Jaden's music, citing how long it's been since he's released a new project.

One fan even seemed to highlight how Kid Cudi has worked with both Smith siblings, and the collaboration could see tracks where all three artists are featured.

Kid Cudi's album, Insano, released on January 12, features artists like DJ Drama, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, and XXXTentacion.

