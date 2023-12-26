Minecraft player builds trippy kaleidoscope in-game 

A recent Minecraft post on the r/Damnthatsinteresting subreddit generated quite a bit of buzz as a user named Shot-Grass-4503 shared a build of multiple floors of blocks that, when descended through, created a kaleidoscope effect. The video was uploaded on December 24, 2023, titled "I turned Minecraft into a kaleidoscope."

The course of the minute-long clip is certainly dazzling, to say the least, progressing through multiple floors of colors and shapes that seem to shift despite them being completely static, as only the player is moving. Whatever the case, commenters who replied to the post, many of whom weren't even Minecraft players themselves, were astonished, a testament to the brilliance of the build.

Redditors react to Shot-Grass-4503's Minecraft kaleidoscope build

Irrespective of being Minecraft fans, Redditors in the comments had nothing but praise for the kaleidoscope build. They remarked that they could watch it on a loop for hours, with others who had played the game stating that they couldn't build something so impressive. Shot-Grass-4503 admits that they somewhat stumbled onto the build design and hadn't really intended to make it.

Other fans opined that the kaleidoscope reminded them of The Dropper, a map originally created by Bigre for Minecraft 1.5, where players would freefall through 16 hand-crafted levels. Many of the levels contained a bevy of colors and patterns that could be considered pretty trippy on their own, which likely led to the comparison being made with this kaleidoscope build.

In addition to sharing the build, Shot-Grass-4503 stated that they intended to upload a new video of it using a form of rotational choreography. However, they wanted to do so in sync with a Shpongle song, which has turned out to be a particularly difficult task. This is understandable, as one mistake could completely throw off the timing of the recording, to say the least.

Several players also requested that Shot-Grass-4503 provide the world file to try out the kaleidoscope effect for themselves, but the creator confessed that they didn't quite know how to download and share a world file. Perhaps a good samaritan might give them a hand, as a creation like this would be excellent to examine in-game and up close.

Whatever the case, there are many ways to build in Minecraft, and they don't necessarily need to be complex architectural masterpieces. Sometimes, simply creating an optical illusion in front of the player-controlled camera has plenty of breathtaking appeal on its own, as Shot-Grass-4503's creation no doubt proves with a single short video clip.

Hopefully, this won't be the last illusory build that Shot-Grass-4503 shares online, whether on Reddit or another platform. Creations like these enrich the game's community as a whole and, based on many comments, may very well even encourage new players to try the game out or bring some players back into the fold.