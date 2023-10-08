Minecraft players unite and call for a boycott of Mob Vote 2023

Minecraft's yearly Mob Vote is a moment of excitement for many fans, but not every player is on board with the way new creatures are introduced to the sandbox game. A small segment of the game's fans have pushed to abolish the Mob Vote in the past, and it appears that this trend has continued in 2023, with many players petitioning to end the voting process.

According to many recent social media posts on X, Reddit, and elsewhere, Minecraft fans believe voting for one of three mobs is counterproductive. This is due to the idea that Mojang should simply introduce all three new contestants to the next game update every year since forcing players to choose is unfair.

As of October 8, almost 75,000 players have signed a petition for change in the future.

Minecraft fans call for the end of the Mob Vote and the "scrapping of good ideas"

According to the primary petition fielded on Change.org, Minecraft players are tired of Mojang implementing only one of three mobs for the yearly Mob Vote. According to the petition's text, some mobs that lost the vote in previous years were unique and had great ideas but were ultimately scrapped in lieu of the vote winner.

Although Mojang reassures players every year that the Mob Vote losers aren't completely forgotten, the developers have yet to implement them in any meaningful way. Moreover, some fans have stated that they believe the Mob Vote to be rigged and that Minecraft would be a better game overall if all three creatures were introduced to the game yearly.

"The Mob Vote generates engagement by tearing the community apart, leaving fantastic ideas on the cutting room floor, and teasing content that will never be seen in the game." - Holly Mavermorne, Change.org

In addition to the petition, players have taken to social media to call for a boycott of Mojang's games and products until the Mob Vote is removed. Some fans have even gone far enough to post altered Soviet-era propaganda posters in the hope that Mojang will make the changes that are called for.

As most players in the protest have stated, it's wasteful for Mojang to develop three mobs for Minecraft just to leave two of them languishing in obscurity. Some fans have declared that implementing one mob per year instead of three is just lazy on the developers' part. Moreover, some have pointed out that the Mob Vote is unfairly decided, so players don't even get the mob they asked for.

Although the boycott and resistance calls have been supported by thousands of Minecraft players, others have pushed back against criticism of Mojang. A large number of fans have claimed that this pushback against free updates and content is self-centered and greedy, adding that events like the yearly Live 2023 wouldn't be watched without the vote.

Whatever the case may be, as of October 8, 2023, Mojang has yet to address the protests surrounding 2023's Mob Vote. Moreover, with one week left until the winner is declared, it is highly unlikely that the developers will change course so quickly.

It should also be noted that players have voiced their opposition to the Minecraft Mob Vote in the past, and similar calls for change were made in 2022. Microsoft and Mojang have tuned out the noise so far, but it's possible that if tangible inroads are made by the protestors, the developer and publisher for the sandbox game may have to change their tune.