Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: List of all candidates 

Minecraft Live 2023 begins on October 15, but players will be able to participate in the yearly Mob Vote from October 13 to October 15. During this time, fans can select from three announced creatures, with the winner set to be placed in the next major game update. This year, players have a choice between three pretty adorable mobs, each with its own unique utility when it comes to gameplay.

From October 3 to October 5, the Minecraft Mob Vote candidates were rolled out one at a time with their own reveal videos. Each mob brings its own unique capabilities to the table, but only one will reign supreme when the Live 2023 presentation takes place.

For a quick point of reference, it doesn't hurt to list out all three Minecraft Mob Vote candidates for this year and what is currently known about them.

All of the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 candidates and their capabilities

Although Minecraft fans had plenty of theories about which critters would be included in this year's Mob Vote, the final candidates certainly stuck to Jens Bergensten's remark at a recent conference that the mobs would be cute animals. Put plainly, there are no hostile mobs or otherworldly creatures in this year's vote.

Crab - These semi-aquatic mobs spawn within mangrove swamp biomes. They appear to have the ability to scale blocks vertically and can operate well within the water and on land. Their claws have been stated to allow players to place blocks at a greater distance, though it's unclear at the moment as to how players can get crab claws.

- These semi-aquatic mobs spawn within mangrove swamp biomes. They appear to have the ability to scale blocks vertically and can operate well within the water and on land. Their claws have been stated to allow players to place blocks at a greater distance, though it's unclear at the moment as to how players can get crab claws. Armadillo - Land-dwelling mobs that spawn within savanna biomes. When players get close to these critters, they have a tendency to curl into a ball to protect themselves. However, armadillos also drop scute, an item seen before in the game courtesy of turtles. When armadillo scute is collected, players can use it to craft armor for tamed wolves.

- Land-dwelling mobs that spawn within savanna biomes. When players get close to these critters, they have a tendency to curl into a ball to protect themselves. However, armadillos also drop scute, an item seen before in the game courtesy of turtles. When armadillo scute is collected, players can use it to craft armor for tamed wolves. Penguin - Inhabitants of stony shore biomes, penguins can be a bit clumsy when moving about on the land. Be that as it may, they're excellent swimmers, and they'll even give players some assistance on the water as well. Though the methodology is unclear as to how it will occur, it's possible for penguins to give players a boost to their boat speed.

Put plainly, Mojang didn't divulge too much information about any of the three Mob Vote contestants. Additional details may arrive before Minecraft Live 2023, but this isn't guaranteed. The surest way to figure out more about a specific mob at this point in the calendar year is for players to cast their votes because whichever candidate wins will undoubtedly receive additional details in the future.

This has been a tendency dating back several years now when it comes to the Mob Vote. Contenders' descriptions are left somewhat vague and up to interpretation and trailer sleuthing before the winner is crowned. From there, the victor is developed further, and Mojang releases more information on it before its implementation in the next content update.