How to vote in Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2023

Mojang recently announced the next Minecraft Live, an annual show where the studio discusses everything it has been working on for the past year. One of the highlights of the show is the Mob Vote, something that has been hosted by the Swedish company for quite some time and is being brought back for this year's iteration of the show.

Here is everything to know about the new Mob Vote, including when it will begin and how to cast your vote.

Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2023: What it is, how and when to vote, and more

What exactly is the Mob Vote?

Mob vote is a mini-event before Minecraft Live where the playerbase decides which mob gets added to the game (Image via Mojang)

With every new Minecraft update, Mojang adds loads of new features to the game, like blocks, mobs, items, and more.

In 2017, however, the company announced the first Mob Vote. It introduced four new mobs and asked the Minecraft fanbase to vote for their favorite one. The mob with the most votes was then added to the game with the next update, which was announced in the main Live event.

Mojang has been hosting the Mob Vote since 2017. In 2023, the developer will once again introduce three new mobs and allow millions to vote for one of them.

How do I vote for upcoming new mobs?

Though there is still time for the Mob Vote to start in the 2023 Minecraft Live, players must still know how they can vote for their desired entity. There are essentially three ways to vote: on a special Bedrock Edition server, on the official Minecraft launcher, and on the game website.

Those who have access to Bedrock Edition can enter a fun-filled server where they can explore a custom-made map especially designed for players to enjoy a few minigames and cast their votes.

In the official game launcher, a separate tab will be dedicated to Minecraft Live, where players can cast their votes.

Finally, the official Minecraft website will also have a section dedicated to voting.

When will mob voting begin?

When Mojang announced that Minecraft Live would take place on October 15, 2023, they also announced when players would be able to vote for a new mob.

The Mob Vote will commence at 1 pm EDT on October 13, 2023, and close at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023. This means that players will have 48 hours and 15 minutes to vote for their favorite mob.