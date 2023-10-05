Armadillo in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: All you need to know

The march to Minecraft Live 2023 continues, as a new contestant for this year's Mob Vote has been announced. The second candidate is confirmed to be an armadillo, leaving just one mob to be announced for the contest. This animal has the potential to be added in the upcoming 1.21 update, but only if it gets the most votes at the event.

Fans were introduced to the armadillo in the latest Minecraft Live 2023 trailer released on October 4, 2023. The video featured senior Mojang member Jens Bergensten riding his boat across a savanna biome before happening upon the little mob and frightening it.

While the reveal of this Minecraft mob is all in good fun, what did the community learn from its debut?

Not much is known about the armadillo featured in the Minecraft Mob Vote

Jens asks a nearby armadillo for directions to Minecraft Live 2023 in the mob's introduction trailer (Image via Mojang)

Much like the crab mob, which was introduced as the first Minecraft Live Mob Vote participant on October 3, 2023, there isn't much known about the armadillo at the moment. Its introductory trailer effectively pointed to three major things the animal can do if it does win and is included in the next major update.

The first factoid dropped in the trailer was that armadillos frequent warmer temperature biomes like the savanna. Although it was speculated that the mob might appear in other hot biomes, a blog post by Mojang's Sophie Austin only mentioned savannas.

"The armadillo calls the vast desert of the savannah biome its home, plodding serenely between the long grass – unless you surprise it!" - Sophie Austin, Mojang Studios

Additionally, it appears that Minecraft armadillos, much like in the real world, are a bit skittish around humans. When frightened by players, they will roll up into a ball (or cube, in this case) to protect themselves. At the moment, there hasn't been any indication as to how to avoid frightening armadillos or how to convince them to exit their ball form.

On the upside, Jens Bergensten stated in the Minecraft Mob Vote trailer for the armadillo that these little critters can drop scute. The material, similarly to turtle scute, can be used to craft armor.

In this case, armadillo scute, if added to the game, can be used in a crafting recipe to create armor for tamed wolf mobs, giving them added protection.

Jens collects scute from an armadillo in its Minecraft Live Mob Vote trailer (Image via Mojang)

Mojang didn't determine how armadillos would drop scute, but one can assume that the process may be similar to turtles. When baby armadillos grow to adulthood, they'll likely shed their scute, which can then be collected by players. This would allow fans to collect armadillo scute without needlessly killing the mobs ad nauseam.

Aside from their habitat, behavior, and scute drops, not much is known about the armadillo at the moment. However, if the new animal mob wins the 2023 Mob Vote, its applications and details will likely expand significantly before the 1.21 update. Fans have already seen this occur with the sniffer, which won the 2022 Mob Vote and was implemented in update 1.20.

Whatever the case, players can make their voices heard and vote for the armadillo from October 13, 2023, to October 15, 2023, before Live 2023 begins. They can vote via the game's official website, through its launcher, and even in Bedrock Edition courtesy of Mojang's Live 2023 event server.