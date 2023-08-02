Minecraft x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC: How to download, new skins, and more

Cowbunga Minecraft players, prepare for one of the most amazing collabs in the history of the game. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC has arrived in Minecraft Bedrock Editon. With it, various surprises and add-ons can fulfill the wishes of fans of the green team and this blocky world.

This Mojang x TMNT collaboration celebrates the 1987 cartoon in 57Digital's blocky world and the goodwill of promoting TMNT's new upcoming movie Mutant Mayhem.

So without further ado, here's how you can download and play the Teenage Mutant DLC in your Minecraft game.

Everything you need to know about Minecraft and TMNT DLC

Mojang recently announced the collaboration with TMNT, and the players were overjoyed with this news as TMNT is not only fantastic series but an iconic comic, and all the characters from the comic are now making their Minecraft appearance.

New skins

Addition of 16 new skins (Image via Mojang)

This collaboration adds 16 new character skins from the TMNT universe. From Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo to Shredder, Krang, and more, every character from a famous franchise now possesses a skin.

Players can choose from the vast choices whether they want to be evil or good. There are also 4 new skins from the new TMNT movie: Mutant Mayhem. And if these choices seem limiting, there are 14 turtle-themed characters in the dressing room, so you can customize them to your heart's desire.

New maps and storyline

Addition of new maps (Image via Mojang)

Apart from skins, players are also getting the iconic New York map with six new locations and a whole new storyline. Players can enjoy downtown NY at TMNT's secret sewage lair. Go to the Channel 6 building and visit Dimension X for adventure in the blocky world.

In addition to maps, gamers are also getting a new storyline with foot soldiers, mousers, and various evil henchmen to sharpen their ninja abilities and be prepared for nine tough boss fights, including well-known adversaries like Leatherhead, Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang, and, of course, Shredder.

How to get Minecraft x TMNT DLC

How to play TMNT DLC in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

This DLC is available only for Bedrock Edition of Minecraft and can be found in the Marketplace of Bedrock Edition for 1340 Minecoins (Minecraft's in-game currency). Here are the steps to follow to play this DLC:

Open the game and head to the Marketplace section. This is where you can discover and buy various DLC packs for the game.

In the Marketplace, locate the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack. You can either use the search bar or apply filters to find it. Alternatively, you can directly access the pack's page on the game's website through this link.

Once you spot the pack, proceed to purchase it using Minecoins. Minecoins serve as the in-game currency for acquiring DLC packs and other items. You can obtain Minecoins by purchasing them with real money or earning them through completing challenges and achievements in the game.

Upon purchasing, download the pack to your device. Simply click the download button on the pack's page or visit your profile and select "My Packs."

Now, activate the pack in your game. To do this, create a new world or load an existing one and access the settings menu. Then, choose "Resource Packs" and select the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack from the list, moving it to the active section.

So what are you waiting for? Grab the pizza and hop into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle's world as your favorite character with the new and fresh skins, map, with boss fights. Head over to your Marketplace and participate in this fantastic collaboration of one of the iconic comics and the iconic games.