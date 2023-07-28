7 best Minecraft maps (2023)

In Minecraft, players can create various types of worlds, including vanilla survival worlds, creative worlds, flat worlds, adventure mode worlds, and more. They can even download variants made by other players. This allowed its vast playerbase to create custom maps and share them online. These maps can be based on a storyline and can contain different texture packs and data packs, allowing users to explore the sandbox game in a completely different way.

Here are some of the best custom maps to try.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Even though this list is for 2023, there are a few maps that are quite old, but they are iconic and worth checking out.

SkyBlock, Dave's Curse, and more great custom maps to check out for Minecraft in 2023

1) SkyBlock

Skyblock is arguably the most famous custom world map for the game (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

SkyBlock custom map has been around for quite some time and is still one of the most famous concepts today. When players enter a regular world, they usually have plenty of resources to gather. However, SkyBlock pushes them to survive with limited resources and still progress in the vanilla storyline.

2) Herobrine Mansion

Herobrine Mansion is another classic custom map for the game (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Herobrine Mansion is another famous custom map. Players can get through the massive mansion, fight several enemies, craft and use unique weapons and armor, and try to uncover the secrets behind the game's most famous mythical creature.

3) Parkour Paradise

Parkour Paradise is a great map to practice various kinds of parkour areas with different blocks and challenges (Image via Minecraft.maps.com)

Parkour is a popular mini-game that players enjoy in the sandbox title. This particular custom map is quite entertaining as it is divided into many parkour sections with different themes. This is a fun creation to play and compete with several friends.

4) OneBlock

OneBlock is a new kind of custom map inspired by SkyBlock (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

One of the most fascinating custom maps inspired by SkyBlock was OneBlock. This custom map takes it to the extreme and spawns players on a single grass block. However, that block can be mined endlessly to obtain all kinds of different blocks. This way, players can gradually progress and complete the vanilla storyline in a completely unique way.

5) POISON 2.0

POISON 2.0 is one of the scariest custom maps for the game (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Poison 2.0 is clearly not for the faint-hearted. It is an extremely scary custom map where players must fight against villagers and pillagers with custom textures, behaviors, and sounds. It has brilliantly made structures that one needs to traverse while evading terrifying villager and pillager mobs.

6) Crafty Cannoneers

Crafty Cannoneers is a relatively new custom map for the game (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Crafty Cannoneers is a new custom map made in 2022. It is a multiplayer map where two teams are created with as many ships. First, players need to collect all the resources from the island between the ships, then use the resources to create weaponry to shoot and destroy each other's vessels. It is an extremely fun game mode that can be played on a multiplayer server.

7) Dave's Curse

Dave's Curse is a single-player custom map with a unique story line and puzzles (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Dave's Curse is a sequel to Barosa's Curse custom map. It continues with the storyline of a curse that has been inflicted on the in-game character's friend, Dave. The objective is to play as two characters to save Dave by going through several puzzles and fighting the curse plaguing him.

It has a brilliant storyline worth checking out, even though its mechanics and animations feel basic.