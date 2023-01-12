5 best games to play with friends in Minecraft

When Minecraft players are tired of building and crafting in-game, it can be fun to try out a minigame or two for a change. To that end, there's absolutely no limit to the fun and varied games that players can enjoy together, either on a server or in a single LAN world.

Since there are numerous minigames in Minecraft, it can be tricky to decide where to start. There are relaxing options such as puzzle-oriented games, but also thrilling and competitive ones like Hunger Games or Ultra Hardcore.

The optimal minigame will depend on what players are interested in, but whatever the case may be, there are a few minigames that every player should try out with their friends.

Minecraft minigames worth enjoying with friends in 2023

1) The Walls

An Aztec iteration of The Walls, as seen on the Hypixel server (Image via Hypixel)

Originating on the incredibly popular Hypixel Minecraft server, The Walls is an intense team-based minigame that will pit players against each other in combat and resourcefulness. The premise is fairly simple: players are separated into different teams (or a free-for-all), with massive walls dividing the teams' sections. After a certain amount of time, the walls will come down and teams will have to fight each other until only one player or team is left standing.

Before the walls are lowered, Minecraft players will have to gather resources and craft the best possible gear and structures they can to prepare for the upcoming battle.

2) Parkour

Parkour can be rather challenging, but just as rewarding (Image via OneBlock MC)

Parkour can be one of the most physically demanding minigames in Minecraft due to the dexterity required to complete certain courses. Not only this, but parkour often requires snap decision-making and quick reactions to ensure that a player doesn't plummet to their death and has to restart.

Interestingly, Parkour is just as rewarding as it is difficult, with plenty of easier courses to help get players started before taking on the far more difficult options. Minecraft players can even race across their favorite courses with their friends to see who comes out with the best completion time.

3) Build Battle

Build Battle puts Minecraft players' construction skills to the test (Image via u/[deleted]/Reddit)

Being a somewhat relaxed minigame in comparison to PvP options, Build Battle pits players against each other in a building competition. The minigame is certainly still competitive, but encourages creativity and generally ends with fairly interesting results.

The rules of Build Battle are quite simple; players are given a set amount of blocks, a time limit, and an abstract theme. They must complete their build before the time expires. In the end, players or spectators generally vote on which build is the best. Creativity and resourcefulness is key in Build Battle, as well as the ability to build quickly.

4) Spleef

Spleef can be intense, and it's even fun to practice time and time again (Image via Mojang)

Spleef is one of the most entertaining minigames and operates in a battle royale format. Most maps contain one level or multiple levels of snow, with a large drop or lava placed at the bottom of the map.

The objective for each player is to literally be 'the last one standing' while trying not to fall down. To make opponents fall, players can use shovels or other tools to break the snow and create areas that are difficult to traverse for their enemies.

Additionally, Spleef boasts several automated maps, where the levels of the floor are removed or broken automatically to make an already intense Spleef battle even more entertaining and unpredictable.

5) Hunger Games

Hunger Games is one of the most beloved Minecraft minigames ever conceived (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Arguably one of the most popular minigames in the sandbox game's history, Hunger Games pits players against each other in a survival situation where they're placed on a map with scattered resources. Players won't be able to break blocks or perform certain actions like in traditional Survival Mode gameplay, so they'll have to battle for these resources on a map that's slowly but surely closing around them.

The last player standing wins, and in this thrilling minigame, the winner takes it all. Hunger Games requires quite a few players, but is an incredibly fun and entertaining option in Minecraft.

