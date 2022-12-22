Minecraft player impresses Redditors with stunning parkour jumps 

Parkour has become very popular in Minecraft. There are entire servers dedicated to it and players often set out to build worlds that are solely dedicated towards the activity.

They're easy enough to build and offer a very fun change of pace for players. Instead of the standard building, crafting, and exploring, this is a very different type of gameplay that's fun and accessible.

Some of the best parkour maps in the game are just made by players having fun, but they can be pretty difficult. There are certain feats in the game that are impossible to do and the best parkour maps operate right below that threshold. This can lead to impressive gameplay, since some maps are both incredibly well-constructed and fun to watch.

For Minecraft Redditor u/Frog_xd, the parkour gameplay here is impressive and thrilling. The map is well-made, but it's the gameplay that truly shines and has impressed the community immensely. Check it out below:

Minecraft Redditor posts incredible parkour gameplay, takes community by surprise

Parkour has almost nothing to do with the actual game of Minecraft. The maps get built in a similar fashion to standard worlds, but after that it basically becomes an entirely new game.

The goal is no longer about finding materials and tools, or defeating enemies to move towards new dimensions. Now, it's all about jumping from place to place and ensuring a death doesn't occur by falling from a great height.

It can be stressful, which is undoubtedly the feeling this Minecraft Redditor experienced during his brief but incredible run on this course.

Parkour can be easy or difficult (Image via Mojang)

What made this run so unique is that it wasn't a set course. Most of the time, a Minecraft parkour course has set blocks to jump to and from, but this one didn't. Instead of jumping from one wool block to another, Redditor u/Frog_xd had to jump to a floating pillar and place the block below them to keep from falling.

They did this many times while spinning around the pillars at breakneck speed. This could not have been an easy map to complete in the game, but the pace at which this Redditor attempted it made it even more challenging.

What resulted was an impressive and shocking run that the community is enthralled with. They've given the post a ton of positive attention thus far.

The comments are filled with love, with one sharing their unadulterated awe over what Redditor u/Frog_xd was able to pull off.

One player got second-hand stress just from watching the original poster spin and jump around floating pillars when death was a moment away.

Many others loved seeing the song choice, which plays into the caption.

One player just could not believe that someone could pull this off without taking tons of attempts before doing so.

It's so impressive that many gamers want to see the Redditor join the Minecraft Championship.

A range of emotions were felt by all who viewed it.

One commenter didn't mince words when complimenting the Redditor on their achievement.

It's one of the most impressive parkour runs in recent memory and the community agrees with that. The post has received over 14 thousand upvotes in just one day at the time of writing.

