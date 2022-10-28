Minecraft Redditor builds massive parkour map

Minecraft is one of the most creative games out there. Thanks to redstone and many other items that have been added over the years, there's almost nothing that crafters can't do within the game. They can build anything and create all sorts of contraptions.

That creativity is often borne out in different ways. Some like creating elaborate builds, while others want to make use of redstone and create fun gadgets. A Minecraft Redditor, u/Leomelonseeds, shared an awe-inspiring parkour course he created in a post on the r/ Minecraft subreddit.

This parkour course arguably features the best of Minecraft parkour. It begins with death-defying jumps and excellent use of slime blocks, which have become a staple in parkour courses.

Minecraft player creates stunning parkour course with several excellent sections

Parkour is a very popular game mode in Minecraft. Given how easy it is to construct a simple parkour course in the game, many servers and maps exist for the sole purpose of letting people play parkour.

There are all kinds of incredible maps out there that cater to a variety of skill levels and aesthetic preferences. The possibilities are endless, and that's because there's almost nothing that can't be done in Minecraft.

One of the things that makes this parkour course so much fun is that it features several different ways to play on one map. There are some obstacles where speed is key, and there are other instances where precision needs to be prioritized. There are excellent redstone builds and classic block building as well.

It's possible that the vast majority of blocks that are available in the game are being used in this map. It uses redstone comparators, iron bars, emerald ore, Nether portals, TNT, and so much more.

The iron bars section (Image via u/Leomelonseeds on Reddit)

The Minecraft Redditor's map is also one of the biggest parkour maps shared in a while. The video clip lasts for a minute and a half, but it jumps around both literally and figuratively, so the entire course is much bigger than the clip suggests.

Only an expert parkour enthusiast would be able to complete this course without failing. The Minecraft subreddit is enthralled with the post so far, and the replies are mostly positive. One player thought the addition of iron bars made for a unique challenge:

Others can't even imagine how difficult it will be with more items:

Many were convinced they'd never be able to complete it:

However, a few players want to try it for themselves:

Certain sections looked nearly impossible to complete:

Many would have failed on the first level if they attempted the run:

This parkour map is so exceptionally well done that it has even frightened some members of the community. Overall, they've given it nearly eight thousand upvotes in just 11 hours at the time of writing.

