5 best Minecraft parkour maps for beginners in 2022

One of the most interesting aspects of Minecraft is its surprisingly in-depth movement system. While the game’s basic movement of running and jumping can feel quite clunky through options such as elytra, Depth Strider boots, and Riptide tridents add a level of complexity that almost seems out of place in Minecraft’s blocky worlds.

However, these complexities of movement can make it quite difficult for new players to learn how to parkour. Detailed below are five of the best maps for beginners to learn how to parkour and then build their skills over time.

The 5 best Minecraft parkour maps for beginners starting out in 2022

5) Parkour Spiral 3

Parkour Spiral 3 is a truly gigantic Minecraft parkour map that will take players a fairly long time to finish, especially if attempting to complete it in one sitting. The map takes players through several different biomes and environments, including other places such as flower forests, deepslate caves, desert villages, and end cities.

The map includes features such as moving blocks in later sections to help with difficulty progression over the course of the map. This map is great for beginners and experts alike. While beginners can grow their skills naturally over the course of the map, experts will be challenged through needing to remain consistent enough to parkour for a long time to complete the map.

4) Bennie’s Dream Parkour

A course from Bennie's Dream Parkour (Image via MinecraftMaps.com)

This is probably the most interesting parkour map on this list. Rather than being a random parkour build of a map where players can play through it, Bennie’s Dream Parkour has a plot that players can follow as they parkour through the map.

This is great for beginners, as the plot will encourage them to continue and stick with the map, even if they are having issues parkouring. Parkour Masters will also enjoy the plot while being able to practice their skills without getting bored.

3) PogJump

Course six from the PogJump parkour map (Image via Minecraft)

PogJump is a relatively short parkour map with 16 different levels – which increases in difficulty as they progress – with the last three levels noticeably being the most difficult. While there are no restrictions to the settings or version for the map, the creators recommend playing with 1.18 or newer.

What really helps PogJump become a fantastic map for beginner parkour players is that the 16 levels are short, bite-sized bits. This keeps the experience short and sweet, and helps players avoid frustration when needing to restart a long level because they fail to jump near the end.

2) Zaz’s Parkour

One of the courses from Zaz's Parkour (Image via Minecraft)

Zaz’s Parkour is a great map for beginners to introduce themselves to some of the more advanced tech found in many parkour maps, such as moving blocks, flickering blocks, launching blocks, and more.

An interesting note from the creators about this map is that players should not use shaders, as doing so tends to cause the map to break.

The only downside is that the maps tend to be quite bland, though their design is much more focused on practicality over esthetics, so this is excusable.

1) The Laberun

Laberun is a laboratory themed parkour map, intended for use in versions 1.17 and newer. Players have a limited amount of time to make their way through each of the map’s different stages, and it is a great choice for parkour players of different skill sets. There are five tiers of difficulty, ranging from Child’s Play for beginners to Insane for parkour experts.

These difficulty levels will naturally encourage players to get better as they make their way through different tiers over time, improving along the way. There is also a walkthrough video made by the creator of the map in the event that players get stuck at a particular level.

