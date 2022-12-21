5 most useful ores in Minecraft 1.19

There are quite a lot of ores in Minecraft, and there's always the potential for more. As the game grows with each update, there's a chance many more ores could get added. Many of the ores available today were not available in the first versions of the game.

Naturally, some ores are more valuable and useful than others. For example, iron has more uses than copper, which was just recently added. Some ores might even be underrated as a result. Apart from that, which ores are more useful than the others? Here's a look:

Minecraft ores you need to find as soon as possible

Here's a look at five such ores in Minecraft 1.19:

1) Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli is a pretty useful ore. It only serves two purposes, but one of them is paramount to making progress and succeeding in the game. Lapis Lazuli can be made into blue dye, but there're other ways of achieving that color.

The best use is as the payment for enchanting items or books. When putting books into an enchantment table (or an item to enchant it straight away), Lapis is required to complete the process.

Without Lapis Lazuli, Minecraft players would have no Mending, Looting, Fire Aspect, Fortune, Efficiency, Thorns, Feather Falling or other enchantments available. Without them, the game would be far more difficult and far less enjoyable.

2) Redstone

Redstone is basically the only way to power things in Minecraft. Without it, there'd be no automatic farms or automatic doors, and the game might be a lot less enjoyable. Redstone makes everything easier, which makes the ore pretty useful.

It may seem like redstone is one ore that could be removed, but if that happened, crafters would probably see just how beneficial it really is.

3) Iron

A vein of iron ore (Image via u/shibamaster9/Reddit)

Without iron, there can be no redstone, lapis lazuli, gold or diamond. That alone makes iron one of the most useful ores in the game. Additionally, iron armor and iron tools are pretty useful. Most players aim for diamond, but iron is great to use too, especially when diamonds are unobtainable.

Iron is much easier to find than diamond and some of the other ores too. It's not as common as copper, but it can be found pretty easily with a brief mining trip. That's fortunate, given how useful it is.

4) Coal

Coal is easy to get, so it's often overlooked. However, generally speaking, nothing happens without coal. Smelting ores, cooking food, making torches and many other things cannot be done without coal. When first starting a world, coal is definitely one of the more boring ores to find.

However, it's extremely useful. It fuels the entire game, and for that, it's more useful than most items, let alone ores.

5) Diamond

It should come as no surprise that diamond ore has made its way to this list. It has been the most important and most useful ore for a long time in Minecraft. Even with the introduction of a higher rarity (Netherite), diamond is as important as ever. It has staying power as the best ore in Minecraft.

Diamonds are the best for any tool or armor and without them, Netherite is impossible to achieve. When players first set out in a world, the most exciting thing they can find is diamonds. The most useful item they can look for is still diamonds. Until something comes along (highly unlikely), this ore will remain the most useful one to look for.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

