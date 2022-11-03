Minecraft Redditor changes fox's texture to Perry the Platypus

One Minecraft Redditor called tristang recently re-textured an in-game fox. However, they didn't exactly do that, so the creature would be more lifelike. Instead, they used the method to make the animal look like an entity from a television show. They turned the fox into Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb.

Villagers re-textured into humans (Image via CurseForge)

Minecraft is often the place where creative individuals come together to make present recreations of various things. For instance, they've done the same for scenes and settings from books, movies, television shows, and even other games.

One way this can be done is by re-texturing something. Crafters have done this to villagers to look like humans, for example. The aforementioned Redditor has done something similar with the fox.

Minecraft gamer turns fox into Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb with new texture

Re-texturing is something a lot of players do, though it is largely a Minecraft Java Edition feature. It involves taking what a mob, in this case, it's a fox, looks like and changing it. This usually entails slight alterations. A zombie might be made darker to look scarier. Villagers might be given new outfits or a different-looking face. Generally, the changes are not that drastic.

However, this doesn't apply to the fox, as it was changed into an entirely different animal. Platypuses are not in Minecraft yet, so the Redditor had to work with what the game offered them.

Foxes are shaped similarly to platypuses, at least in length and size, so the Redditor chose a fox to turn into Perry the Platypus. They even said they would eventually give him a hat so that everyone, including its nemesis Dr. Doofenschmirtz, would recognize him.

The texture of the playpus itself is well-done. It looks like a perfect Minecraft replica of the popular entity. The color scheme, shape, and everything in between are about as good as they can be.

Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb (Image via Disney)

The community seems to agree with that sentiment and has given the creation loads of positive attention since it was posted.

Many commenters referenced the running identity joke from the show.

Since tristang's recreation of the show's platypus was near perfect, the references were flooding the comments section.

It's still a fox, technically.

Many could hear the phrases that are said in the show.

The platypus' theme song was in a lot of gamers' heads.

The community is a big fan of both the re-texture and the show.

Overall, the community has given it an astounding 25.4 thousand upvotes in just one day at the time of writing.

