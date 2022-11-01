Minecraft Redditor creates a beautiful snow golem for Halloween

There are a lot of different Halloween-esque items in Minecraft. Some of them are frightening, like the newly introduced Deep Dark biome or an abandoned village. There are also items that can be used to decorate Halloween with ease, like a jack-o-lantern.

This jack-o-lantern is also useful for a lot of other reasons. It's an excellent light source, giving off a light level of 15, which is the most in the game. It is also a key component of a special mob that doesn't spawn naturally: a snow golem.

One Minecraft Redditor, who lives in an area where snow has already begun falling, made their own snow golem just in time for the spooky holiday. Check out the impressive result below:

Minecraft player makes their own awesome snow golem for Halloween

Snow golems are made with two snow blocks (made with four snowballs or mined with Silk Touch) and either a pumpkin (Bedrock Edition only), a jack-o-lantern or a carved pumpkin.

To make one, Minecraft players must place the two snow blocks on top of each other and then place the pumpkin or other block on top. It will then turn into a sentient snow golem.

The wintery mob in the game (Image via Mojang)

Their purpose is to keep away monsters and farm snow, if in an applicable biome. It also serves as the perfect Halloween Minecraft mob. Since it's not hostile, it won't harm players, but it features a frightening pumpkin head- which is a staple of the holiday.

For this Redditor, it snowed before Halloween, giving them the perfect opportunity to combine winter with a spooky holiday and pay homage to the game.

Many people might think this is just a person taking advantage of the weather to celebrate Halloween, but make no mistake. This is a Minecraft reference at its finest.

Not only is this a clever creation that combines a lot of cool things, it's also a pretty perfect snowman. The two "snow blocks", as they are in the real world, are about as good as one can make and the carved jack-o-lantern fits perfectly atop its would-be shoulders.

The community loved this homage to their game. The comments were filled with positive reactions and love, as well as a few clever jokes.

One commenter thinks the creator played too much Minecraft.

Another had the perfect pun for the situation.

One gamer wished they could create something like that, but the weather just won't permit it.

One wished more people could do this.

One was in awe of the pumpkin carving skills on display from the original poster.

Many were impressed with the overall creation, calling it art and saying they loved it.

One commenter even gave the Snow Golem a name.

Overall, the community has given this post a lot of love and it deserves every bit of it. At the time of writing, the post had been on the subreddit for just 17 hours and already has over nine thousand upvotes.

