Top 4 uses of golems in Minecraft 1.18 update

Golems have proven to be one of the most useful mobs in Minecraft over the years. They're the ultimate protector for villagers and sometimes players, as well as being a great source of iron in farms or just by killing them. They're one of the most helpful mobs in Minecraft, even after the latest update. Here are the best uses of golems.

Best uses for golems after Minecraft 1.18 update

4) Iron source

Iron is extremely useful in Minecraft. Killing iron golems is the quickest way to get iron ingots without mining and smelting them. Golems are dangerous, but there are ways to kill them. If it's on Peaceful, iron golems cannot fight back. If players are at a level the golem can't reach, they won't be able to hit them. Killing them may seem cruel, but it's worth it for the iron.

Iron golems drop iron ingots as well as poppies sometimes (Image via Minecraft)

3) Iron farm

Iron farms are a great use of iron golems. They're tricky to pull off, but an automatic iron farm using iron golem spawns is a really useful part of Minecraft. Having iron simply pile up without doing anything is the best way to stock up on the resource.

2) Protecting players

Iron golems naturally spawn in villages but they can be created. Four iron blocks and a carved pumpkin will make a living iron golem. If players are the ones who make it, the golem will protect them. Minecraft players can use a little protection now and then, especially when hostile mobs attack.

1) Protecting villagers

Having a homemade villager farm is a great and easy way to rack up emeralds. It's not an easy task to pull off, but once players have it, they can do raids there. Doing raids will lower the price of items and increase the amount of emeralds players can get.

Having iron golems there to protect the villagers (not just from Pillagers) is very helpful. Protecting is their job, and they're really good at it.

