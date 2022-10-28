5 best Minecraft costume ideas for Halloween (2022)

Halloween is right around the corner and Minecraft is the perfect game for that. Not only does it have certain aspects that are downright terrifying (the Deep Dark and abandoned villages, for example), it's also a great game to get costume ideas from.

Mobs, biomes, characters and more are a perfect fit for Halloween costumes. Some are a little bit more difficult than others, though. For example, it would be hard to dress up as an Allay since they're small and fly.

Still, Minecraft is full of awesome costume ideas to use on October 31. Here are some of the best examples.

Minecraft entities that make for excellent Halloween costumes

5) Villager

Villagers are great choices (Image via Mojang)

Villagers might be the most iconic mob in Minecraft. Everyone knows what these mobs are and the great part about using them for a Halloween costume is that there are so many options.

You can dress up as a librarian, a cartographer, a toolsmith, a mason or any of the professions. You can even dress up as a nitwit or an unemployed villager. Going further, some of the biomes have different styles for villagers, so there are many options.

4) Zombie

Zombies make for excellent Halloween costumes (Image via Mojang)

Zombies are popular Halloween costumes during the spooky season. Many horror movies center around them, so they've become a bit of an iconic monster. However, the Minecraft version of the monster is more specific.

It would be very similar to a Steve outfit, since zombies resemble the protagonist's attire. In fact, the blue pants and light blue shirt one might use for a Steve outfit could be used to make a stellar zombie Halloween costume.

To finish off the costume, simply paint the exposed area green and you will look just like a zombie.

3) Creeper

There may not be a mob that represents Minecraft more than a creeper. It is in the logo, after all, and is the most recognizable mob in the game. The difficulty with making it into a costume is simply that the shape of the mob does not lend itself to the human body.

Still, that can be worked around. The design is simple enough and there are purchasable costumes out there that do a good enough job of molding the creeper into a human shape.

2) Enderman

A homemade Enderman constume (Image via u/sinskins on Reddit)

Perhaps the most fear-inducing hostile mob (with the exception of the Warden) is the Enderman. They are terrifying, mostly thanks to their behavior. However, their design is pretty frightening as well. The dark skin with purple eyes is haunting.

Fortunately, this is a relatively easy costume to remake. Simply wear a black skin suit or fully black clothes (including a mask of some kind) and purple eyes. This can be replicated with purple lenses or something else, though blocking the eyes might be a little dangerous.

1) Steve or Alex

Either Steve or Alex, whichever default protagonist skin you prefer, can work wonders for a Halloween costume. For starters, they're both very recognizable. Pairing the blue shirt with dark jeans is a classic look and will instantly look like Steve. Brown hair will complete the outfit with ease, but it's not required.

To enhance the outfit, add a diamond pickaxe or sword. These can be made pretty easily with cardboard, but there are ones for sale that are legitimately made if you're interested in authenticity. Either way, this will solidify the outfit as one of the best Minecraft Halloween costumes and one of the best costumes in general.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

