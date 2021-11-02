5 best Minecraft Halloween costumes from Reddit

The spooky time of the year has now come to pass. As Minecraft is the most popular game among young gamers, many kids dressed up as their favorite mobs, blocks, and other Minecraft-related objects.

Reddit is home to a variety of different communities, including Minecraft. There are subreddits for all kinds of players, such as r/minecraft, r/technicalminecraft, r/minecraft builds, and more. These subreddits give players a platform to share their creations, get answers, find friends, and much more.

During Halloween, many gamers shared their fantastic Halloween costumes inspired by Minecraft. This article features some spooky yet adorable costumes from Reddit.

Amazing Minecraft-inspired Halloween costumes from Reddit

5) Snowman with a carved pumpkin head

Reddit user u/dimxplobe wore a cute snowman costume for his school's Halloween competition. He turned his hands into snowman hands using long brown paper rolls and wore a rectangular box for the snowman's head and body.

Unfortunately, the OP failed to win the school competition. However, this costume was still pretty adorable with the Minecraft community congratulating him for his creativity.

4) Last-minute Evoker costume

At some point in life, everybody gets late and is forced to make something at the very last moment. Reddit user u/paraxion faced this issue and had to quickly create a costume based on the illager mini-boss evoker.

OP created an evoker head and tore apart an old shirt for the rest of the ensemble, which turned out pretty nice.

3) Chiken and fox costume

Reddit user u/JorgeUvamesa's wife came up with a wholesome costume idea for her and their son. OP's wife wore a chicken outfit while their son wore a fox costume, two of the most iconic mobs in Minecraft. The wholesome family were probably unaware that foxes in Minecraft are actually hostile towards chickens.

2) Villager costume

Minecraft simply wouldn't be the same without villagers and their funny noises. Reddit user u/Middle-Ad-9187 came up with a simple yet brilliant villager costume idea. He wore a plain brown robe and donned a villager mob head. The clip quickly turned hilarious when OP imitated the villager's iconic "Hmmm" sounds.

1) Glow-in-the-dark enderman costume

Reddit user u/sinskins created a brilliant Enderman costume for her son. OP had also heard her son talking about TNT in the game and made a TNT-themed bucket for collecting candy for Halloween. The glow-in-the-dark lighting definitely added to the spookiness factor of this particular costume.

r/Minecraft had many brilliant submissions this Halloween. Many Redditors enjoyed watching these hilarious and wholesome costumes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

