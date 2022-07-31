5 most popular mini-games in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has a long and storied multiplayer history. Since the game's inception, players have been using custom applications to force the game into multiplayer before Mojang provided any multiplayer support or server files.

With many different game modes, including Pixelmon, Prison, and SMP, that the community has created over the years, there is no shortage of options for players wanting to experience a new way to play the game.

The 5 most popular Minecraft mini-games as of 1.19

5) Spleef

Spleef is one of Minecraft’s original mini-games, with a long and storied history dating back to most of the game’s lifespan. In fact, it was one of the first mini-games played in the game and remains popular today.

Spleef as a game is characterized by a group of players equipped with shovels and snowballs. These tools can be used to break the ground blocks of the game arena. This will drop players to deeper levels of the arena before eventually dropping into lava or the void.

Individual arenas can have any number of levels, making this an incredibly customizable game. With recent advancements in command blocks, the area can be made to totally reset at the press of a button, removing the only drawback of the original spleef, which was the setup time between matches.

4) PvP

One of the most interesting kinds of mini-games to watch, contributing to its continued popularity, is PvP. This game mode has a few different iterations. Some duels involve two players facing off in one-on-one combat. This style of PvP is best exemplified by the $100,000 PvP match between Technoblade and Dream that was put on by Jimmy "MrBeast".

There is also larger-scale PvP, where there are several players, or maybe even teams of players, in premade arenas featuring traps and loot. This will be the style of PvP that most servers feature, as it allows more players to play at once.

3) Parkour

Parkour is an act of attempting to cross gaps and use the environment to traverse in an interesting and exciting way. And for Minecraft players, the in-game parkour is no different. Parkour maps and servers use carefully constructed and curated maps to push the player’s ability to move to their limits.

Around a dozen different movement methods have been developed, pushing bridging and platforming from basic in-game features to borderline art.

2) Skywars

Skywars is an extension of the already existing PvP-style gameplay found in Minecraft. Each player or team spawns on a unique island floating over the void. The main objective of the game mode is to be either the last team or player standing, killing all opposing enemies or knocking them into the void.

It is one of the primary game modes played now, with major servers such as Hypixel featuring gameplay of it prominently in a ranked system that ranks players based on wins and losses. These games are a four-player free-for-all game mode, but this is not a constant across all Skywars games.

1) Bedwars

Bedwars is a similar game mode to Skywars. It also takes place on floating islands above the void. However, the goal is not to simply kill opposing players but to destroy the bed of the opposing players. As the bed is a player’s respawn point, they are totally safe so long as they can keep their bed from being destroyed.

This is another game mode featured on many of Minecraft’s largest servers, including Hypixel. The player count on this server makes it the most popular game mode across the entire multiplayer community.

