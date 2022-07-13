5 best pixelmon servers for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has thousands of multiplayer servers that provide unique experiences. Many of these are modded servers, meaning that they use one or more of the thousands of mods the community has developed over the years.

One of the biggest mods the game has ever seen is Pixelmon. This mod combines the blocky worlds of Minecraft with the exciting and quirky world of Pokemon. For players looking to experience these servers, here are five of the best out there.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Pixelmon servers as of Minecraft 1.19

5) PokeSaga

The PokeSaga spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

PokeSaga is one of the smaller servers featured on this list. There are only about 400 players online on average at any given time.

The store for PokeSaga is more fleshed out than most of the others featured here. This is good for players willing to pay to skip the grind. The store features cosmetics, exotic Pokemon eggs, kits (bundles of items for a discounted price when bought in bulk or together), specific items, and player ranks.

This server features world bosses, similar to raids found in Pokemon Go. They are massive bosses that players can team up to take on for riches and rewards.

IP Address: play.pokesaga.org

4) SmashMC

The SmashMC spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

SmashMC is a very active server, with more than 3500 people in the server’s dedicated Discord channel and more than 70 people online on average at any given time. The server features two main game modes, as advertised on their website: vanilla survival and Pixelmon.

The Pixelmon side of the server has player ranks, with higher ranks having access to more commands and the option to buy quick access to random shinies, random legendaries, or specific shinies. There are also shadow Pokemon, as well as keys for crates of varying rarity, to get random rewards.

IP Address: MC.POKESMASH.CO

3) MC Complex

The spawn for the Complex Gaming server (Image via Minecraft)

MC Complex, or Complex Gaming, is a well-known server with a handful of game modes. There are options for vanilla survival, skyblock, creative, and, of course, Pixelmon. One of the best signs for the server is that it is being updated consistently to this day, with the server updating to the 8.4.2 version of the Pixelmon mod in April 2022.

The server is truly massive, with more than 37,500 members in their dedicated Discord server. There is also an average of around one thousand players online at any given time, meaning that the community is large and flourishing.

The server features a store like many others, wherein players can get crate keys and ranks or even build the perfect Pokemon before paying to have it added to their in-game inventory.

IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

2) Pixelmon Realms

The Pixelmon Realms spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

Pixelmon Realms is a high-quality server with around 500 players online on average, meaning this server has quite a large and active community that new players can engage. Additionally, the server’s dedicated discord has more than 14,000 members, making it quite a large community.

There are crates that players can purchase for random rewards, or, for players wanting access to a specific Pokemon, there is the option to buy a Pokemon egg in the store. The server store also has player ranks, so players wanting a specific rank to differentiate themselves from the masses can do just that.

IP Address: play.pixelmonrealms.com

1) Purple Prison

The spawn area for the Purple Prison spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Purple Prison is an incredibly popular server for the game. It was rated the best Minecraft server of 2021 on servers-minecraft.net. There are many potential game modes for players to experience, such as parkour, PvP, factions, prison, SMP, skyblock, anarchy, and Pixelmon. Needless to say, Purple Prison has a lot going in its favor.

Much like many other multiplayer servers, player ranks can be purchased. Access to specific commands, items, and multipliers is also given to players. With more than 1000 people online on average, these ranks might be needed to help stand out from the large crowd.

IP Address: fun.purpleprison.net

