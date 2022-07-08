7 best public SMP servers for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is set apart from other games by its multiplayer. Where other titles have dedicated servers that slowly empty over time before having support ended by their development team, effectively killing multiplayer, servers in the sandbox offering are owned, run, and moderated by the community.

While there are many servers, all featuring unique features and game modes, there are some that stand above the rest. The servers below offer amazing experiences for players wanting to experience multiplayer survival gameplay.

Seven most enjoyable public SMP servers for Minecraft 1.19

7) Datblock

The Datblock spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

Dablock is a prevalent Java Edition server with many game modes, including survival, creative, and skyblock. However, there are also more game modes for users hunting for a specific game style.

The server features a world that is a recreation of real-world Earth, known as Datearth, including countries that regularly engage in international diplomacy and warfare, all the way down to towns and nations fighting for power on the geopolitical landscape.

There is also a map of mars with colonies that players can live in and work to expand the martial settlements.

IP Address: Play.datblock.com

6) ManaCube

The ManaCube spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

ManaCube is a very old server, with its start being back in 2013, meaning it is nearly a decade old. Over the years, many of the title’s most iconic game modes have been added to the server, including, but not limited to, parkour, PvP, and Prison.

However, people wanting a more classic experience have the option of a survival game mode.

The server also features several contests and weekly events, further encouraging community engagement and interconnectivity. This helps new gamers get invested and old players stay interested in the server, adding to the server’s longevity.

New users will also notice login rewards, meaning returning every day gets them bonuses, driving engagement and investment even further.

IP Address: lobby.manacube.net

5) MineVille

The MineVille spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

MineVille is an exciting server for a few reasons. The most apparent is the application of more traditional RPG elements to a Minecraft survival experience.

Gamers have the option of different races, much like a traditional RPG, as well as the ability to get a job, get married, participate in ancient trials, and much more.

The server also features modded content in the form of custom enchantment, expanding the title’s vanilla magic system quite a bit. As with other servers on this list, this choice is not for players wanting a vanilla experience but makes an excellent choice for those wishing to experience modded survival multiplayer.

IP Address: join.mineville.org

4) PlayFuse

The PlayFuse spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

PlayFuse is a more traditional server, which is not a bad thing. This server is not exclusively SMP, as it features other minigames and game modes, including creative, skyblock, and even offers exclusive items for users who support people streaming the sever on YouTube.

Unlike most other survival server offerings on this list, PlayFuse does not hold itself hostage by remaining totally vanilla or semi-vanilla. It features many additions, such as custom enchantments, abilities, and gamer statistics.

This makes this server great for those wanting an experience similar to vanilla while straying into some modded content.

IP Address: topg.playfuse.net

3) Medieval Vanilla

The Medieval Vanilla spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

As the name suggests, Medieval Vanilla is a server dedicated to a vanilla survival experience, with a medieval aesthetic to help distinguish itself.

Unlike many other popular servers, which feature separate and distinct game modes such as skyblock, factions, bedwars, or PvP, Medieval Vanilla focuses exclusively on providing an enjoyable, compelling, and smooth vanilla experience.

While the community is not as large as some other servers, it is a very tight-knit one that has lasted for years, meaning the server culture has developed into a friendly and cooperative one that helps welcome new players.

IP Address: medieval-vanilla.com

2) Pixelmon Reforged (Complex Gaming)

The Complex Gaming spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

Pixelmon is one of the best-known Minecraft mods of all time. Featuring a blend of Minecraft survival with Pokemon gameplay, Pixelmon adds more than 800 pocket monsters to the game’s worlds.

Pixelmon Reforged is a multiplayer setting for this mod, in which users can explore, hunt for Pokemon, and battle with others. They will need to mod their game themselves before joining the server, which is an extra step that may discourage some, though the process should not be too complicated.

For gamers wanting a more traditional experience, there is also an option for vanilla survival, creative, and skyblock.

IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

1) Vanilla Europa

The Vanilla Europa spawn area (Image via Minecraft)

Vanilla Europa is a semi-vanilla server, meaning that while it aims to be close to the vanilla game experience, some changes have been made. One of these tweaks is the ability to claim land to protect it from fellow survival players griefing it, meaning they can have a safe base.

Users first joining the server can use the “Wild Portal” to be teleported to a random location in the world.

Unlike many other servers, which feature different game modes or survival settings, such as bedwars and skyblock, Vanilla Europa focuses exclusively on the survival experience, allowing server admins to provide one of the best survival experiences available for modern Minecraft.

IP Address: play.vanillaeuropa.com

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

