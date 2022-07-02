Who is the best PVPer in Minecraft 1.19 update?

When players think about the competitive side of Minecraft, there are a few different game modes that might spring to mind. There are bed wars, sky wars, factions, prison, and then PvP, just to name the most popular game modes.

As with any other competitive scene, there is a constant drive to see who is the best around, and Minecraft is no exception. There are many big names in the game’s PvP scene, with everyone vying to be the best out there.

Minecraft’s best PvP player as of 1.19 update

Game version

An interesting thing about Minecraft’s PvP is that most of its active players do not play on the most recent versions.

While there is some contention around the specific version of the game that is best for PvP, most players in the scene agree that the ideal version is somewhere between 1.7 and 1.8.9. This is due to how different combat was at that time.

The main difference being that there was no cooldown between attacks like there is in modern combat on Java. Bedrock Edition actually has combat much more similar to this older version than the current version of Java. This is due to the vocal distain for the new combat in Java, which directly resulted in it not being added to Bedrock.

The honorable mention

The top tier of PvP is known for two players, each existing in a different facet of the game. The largest Minecraft YouTuber by subscribers, and one of these two names, is Dream. While not a traditional PvP player, his manhunt videos can be considered a spin-off of traditional PvP gameplay.

These videos are characterized by Dream attempting to survive against a group of three or more opposing players for a set amount of time.

Dream’s skill at the game is apparent in every one of these videos, as his game knowledge, quick thinking, and overall skill allows him to take on these numerous opponents and regularly come out on top. He often engages in direct combat with multiple opponents, and drives them off long enough to escape and regroup himself, a feat that most normal players would understandably struggle with.

The loss of a legend

This topic is much harder to discuss given the tragic turn of events in recent hours. One player stood head and shoulders above the rest when it came to prowess in a PvP and strategic environment. That player was Alex "Technoblade." For those unaware, Technoblade passed away in late June this year due to cancer.

Technoblade’s skill was unparalleled, with his closest match being Dream. In fact, their rivalry was so apparent that popular YouTuber Mr. Beast hosted a direct PvP face-off between the two in 2020, with the winner claiming a prize pool of $100,000 dollars.

The duel was a best of ten matches, with rotating maps and game versions between the rounds, though there was the potential for a draw if both players won five rounds.

Though it was a hard-fought match and came down to the final 10th round, Technoblade was able to pull out a victory against Dream, cementing his place as the best Minecraft PvP player around.

And while he may no longer be with us, his skill is unmatched, and honestly may never be surpassed. His talent, his passion, and his life will never be forgotten, and the title of Best PvP Player in Minecraft will always be his.

