5 tips to get better at Minecraft Skywars

Minigames are one of the most common types of Minecraft servers. While not all minigames are similar, they have become well known and adored by the community.

Skywars is a PVP-based minigame similar to Minecraft Survival Games, another popular minigame. In Skywars, players find themselves trapped on an island in the sky with nothing but a bunch of lootable chests.

The primary objective of the game is to compete in a battle royale with other players and be the last man standing.

AIthough there's a lot to learn about Skywars before becoming a champion, this article will attempt to highlight five helpful tips to help players improve at the game.

5 helpful tips to get better at Minecraft Skywars

5) Always be aware of the surroundings

It's easy to get knocked off a bridge in Minecraft Skywars (Image via Hypixel)

While simply being aware of one's surroundings may come across as common sense, it’s a necessity to succeed, especially in Skywars. In this game, new players will often present themselves as extremely unaware of the threats around them.

Even experienced players can become complacent and forget how easy it is to get thrown into the void just by trying to build to another island. With snowballs and bows in abundance, there's no shortage of ways to fall off in Skywars.

4) Looting/Organizing Fast

As a very fast paced gamemode, Skywars players will need to learn to loot and organize their gear quickly. This is primarily because a favored strategy among other opponents is to instantly rush as soon as the game begins.

With better looting skills, players will be able to get their ducks in a row faster. This gives the ability to easily rush others as well as protect against opponents.

3) Cleaning Fights

Choosing fights is wise in Minecraft Skywars (Image via Hypixel)

As a PvP-based gamemode, Skywars players will find themselves head-to-head in intense PvP combat. Although PvP fights are great fun, for less skilled PvPers, it’s typically best to avoid taking too many fights.

A wise approach for those less adept in Minecraft PvP is to selectively choose to fight others that are already injured from another fight. This method gives a huge health and gear advantage most of the time and can easily catch others off guard.

2) PvP Strategy

As previously mentioned, the Skywars gamemode is highly PvP based. This means players need to know how to face an opponent in a fight. It's natural to come across a foe equipped with better gear, so players will need to have every single PvP advantage they can get their hands on.

One way to quickly to get better at Minecraft PvP on servers is to employ a strategy such as strafing. In order to strafe, players can simply press the A and D keys to maneuver left and right in a smooth but unregular fashion.

This technique is effective because fighting a moving target is much harder than fighting someone simply standing still or running forward in a straight line.

1) Getting the Best Perks and Kits

While perks and kits are not seen in every Skywars server out there, they exist in Hypixel and many other large servers, as they are a necessity to perform well.

Since this may vary from server to server, players should do research to check exactly what is available for use and what works best in the current game meta.

In the case of Hypixel Skywars, some perks such as “Bulldozer” (a perk that gives strength for a certain number of seconds after a kill) are known to be extremely powerful and can make games much easier to win.

Edited by Saman