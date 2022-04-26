10 best Minecraft servers for Bedwars in 2022

Bedwars in Minecraft is a fast-paced game mode that has really grown in popularity in the past few years. The game has a fascinating concept that many players are bound to enjoy. It typically contains four teams with four players, but other varieties are also available.

In the game, each team spawns with a bed, and the goal is to go to the other team's islands and break their beds. Once a bed is broken, players on that team can no longer respawn. In the end, the last team standing wins.

10 best Minecraft Bedwars servers in 2022

10) Battle Aysa

Battle Aysa lobby (Image via Minecraft)

Battle Aysa is a great server that has a variety of different games to choose from, including Bedwars. This server is hosted in Singapore, which is great for players in Asia. The server itself is very secure, offering password protection and two-factor authentication upon joining for the first time.

IP: play.battleasya.com

9) Bridger Land

Bridger Land lobby (Image via Minecraft)

Bridger Land is the perfect server for those hoping to improve their Bedwars skills. This practice server offers a variety of games and practice modes, including PvP practice, bridging practice, technical practices such as water bucket falling and block clutch, an AI that teaches you how to bridge faster, and more. Bridger Land is hosted in the United States, and Americans will get the best ping.

IP: bridger.land

8) Ragnarock Network

Ragnarock Network lobby (Image via Minecraft)

Ragnarock Network is an Indonesian server that offers many different games to choose from, including Survival, OP Prison, Economy Survival, Bedwars, and PvP practice. This server is great as it lets users play Bedwars and practice Bedwars skills without switching servers!

IP: play.ragnarockmc.in

7) Bedwars Practice

Bedwars Practice lobby (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to Bridger Land, Bedwars Practice is a practice server where players can hone different skills and become better at the game. Bedwars Practice has a ton of different practice modes to choose from, each capable of tracking players' personal records so they can continue to improve.

The server also shows the level of difficulty of each practice mode and features a leaderboard so players can try to become the best on the server.

IP: bedwarspractice.club

6) Mineland

Mineland lobby (Image via Minecraft)

Mineland is a server that offers thousands of different game modes, including games made by players themselves. Bedwars is quite a popular game mode on Mineland, getting over 100 consistent players.

IP: hd.join-ml.com

5) Herobrine

Herobrine lobby (Image via Minecraft)

The Herobrine network is a popular server that both Java and Bedrock players can join. Among other games, this server features Bedwars, which is the most popular. Players can choose between playing either quads or duos, depending on the size of their party.

IP: mc.herobrine.org

4) Mineplex

Mineplex lobby (Image via Minecraft)

At one point, Mineplex was the largest network of all time. While the player count has dropped, it still has a vibrant community. Mineplex has its own variant of Bedwars called Cake Wars, where players protect a cake instead of a bed. Cake Wars has some minor differences from Bedwars that some players may enjoy. Cake Wars also allows players to queue up in different modes including solo, duos, and quads.

IP: mineplex.com

3) Lucky Network

Lucky Network lobby (Image via Mojang)

Lucky Network is a large server with quite a few different games. The server is based out of the United States, but it still has a large international audience. Along with Bedwars, this server also has PvP practice to help players improve their PvP skills.

IP: luckynetwork.net

2) BlocksMC

BlocksMC lobby (Image via Mojang)

BlocksMC is an active server with a large BedWars community. This server has many different variations of Bedwars to choose from, including solos, doubles, 3v3v3v3, and 4v4v4v4. There are also leaderboards that players can strive to top.

IP: blocksmc.com

1) Hypixel

With Hypixel being the current largest server, it was sure to take the number one spot. Hypixel has a multitude of different games, with Bedwars being one of the most popular. Hypixel essentially serves as the blueprint of Bedwars, with lots of other servers copying their every move.

IP: hypixel.net

Edited by Danyal Arabi