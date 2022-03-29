5 best seeds for speedrunning in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (2022)

Speedrunning in Minecraft is a time-honed skill, but it can also be fun and somewhat meditative.

Players who want to sharpen their speedrunning skills can look into a few speedrun-friendly seeds.

These seeds can help them learn the nuances of speedrunning. These include obtaining early materials for a Nether portal and setting up a stronghold nearby for easy access to the End and the ender dragon boss fight.

Bedrock Edition and Java Edition have slightly different ways of generating seeds.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and based solely on the writer's opinion.

Awesome Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seeds to practice speedrunning

5) 5-Minute Speedrun Seed (376166266)

This seed was utilized by a 2020 speedrun world record holder (Image via ibxtoycat/Youtube)

If Minecraft speedrunners are looking for a place to start learning, this seed is an excellent place to begin.

This seed features an abandoned village at spawn, a massive ravine pointing to the world's stronghold, and even an exposed zombie spawner.

Furthermore, players won't need to worry about wandering around the Nether to find blaze rods. Opening a portal puts players right in the vicinity of both a nether fortress and a bastion remnant.

It's no wonder this seed was used to break a previous Minecraft speedrun world record in 2020.

4) 7-minute Speedrun Seed for 1.18 (376166266)

An early taiga village sets players up with the materials they need to get to the Nether quickly (Image via Kobra/Youtube)

Minecraft version 1.18 has altered world generation to a significant degree. However, this doesn't mean some players haven't managed to speedrun the version's seeds.

This seed, showcased by a YouTuber called Kobra, features a taiga village and stronghold incredibly close to the player's spawn. This provides players with all they need to get into the Nether in a hurry.

Once in the Nether, players can reap the rewards of an adjacent fortress and bastion remnant. They can collect blaze rods and barter for the eyes of ender as quickly as possible.

Kobra has shown that this seed allows players to beat the game without glitches in seven minutes.

3) The Six Villages 1.18 (2073720455)

Snow villages abound in this seed, permitting easy resource collection (Image via Mojang)

This particular Minecraft 1.18 seed can get a player up and running quickly due to its plethora of village blacksmiths.

There are a total of six different villages within 600 blocks of the player's spawn point. Some of the villages do not have blacksmiths, but the others do. Moreover, there are plenty of food resources in the alternative villages that may be needed at a later time.

Furthermore, one of the seed's villages possesses a stronghold beneath it. Even a ruined portal rests not too far from spawn, so players are primed to quickly and effectively collect early-game resources and move along to their next objective.

2) Desert Speedrun Seed (1967697203)

As desert structure availability increases, so too do players' clear time prospects (Image via Mojang)

This may be one of the most well-stacked speedrun seeds in a desert biome in Minecraft. The seed begins with both a desert village and desert pillager outpost incredibly close to the spawn.

Once those have been cleared out, a desert temple accompanied by an additional village rests across the seed's small river. Once players have hit the Nether and obtained all the eyes of ender they need, they can simply return to their initial desert village and dig underneath it. The stronghold can be found here.

This Minecraft seed may begin in a harsh biome, but it provides just about everything an aspiring speedrunner might need.

1) Double Blacksmith 1.16 (-895041041)

Fast blacksmith access often means early diamond access, which in turn means quick obsidian (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft speedrunners likely won't have any complaints about this seed, as it begins with two blacksmith shops in villages near the spawn.

Furthermore, the spawn is surrounded by excellent loot points such as spawner dungeons, ruins, and a buried treasure chest. Two ruined portals also rest near the spawn, and each of them leads directly to a nether fortress for quick access to blaze rods.

Once players have all the materials they require, they simply need to head back to their spawn to find the stronghold.

This is an excellent seed for practicing your best speedrunning time in version 1.16.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh