How to light a nether portal with no flint and steel in Minecraft

A nether portal is one of the most sought-after structures in Minecraft. These portals are the only resource in the game that allows players to access the hellish counterpart of the overworld dimension, the Nether. To construct a nether portal, players should first build it out of obsidian and then light it to activate it. Fire is required to activate the portal, which can be provided using a few different methods.

The most common and popular method by far is using an item known as a flint and steel. Flint and steel is a standard tool that is used to start a fire. Its uses (aside from lighting/activating a nether portal) include burning wooden items or blocks, destroying or despawning large quantities of items, burning animal mobs to have them drop cooked food, lighting the fuse on a block of TNT or a group of TNT blocks, and more.

Minecrafters need one piece of flint (which can be acquired by mining or breaking blocks off gravel) and one iron ingot (which is obtained by smelting raw iron in a furnace or blast furnace). However, sometimes players cannot get a hold of the materials required to craft flint and steel.

This article will guide players on how to activate a portal under such circumstances.

Easy way to light nether portals without flint and steel in Minecraft

To light a portal without the flint and steel tool, players must find a lava pool (they're pretty common in desert biomes). Alternatively, suppose they are unable to find a naturally occurring lava pool. In that case, players can make their own lava deposit using a bucket of water in a two-block deep cavity in front of the nether portal entrance.

Any source of lava will do. However, players should note that making a lava deposit will most likely need the use of a bucket, which requires three iron ingots. It would be better for players to use that iron to make flint and steel in the first place. It is for this reason that finding a naturally generated lava pool would be prudent.

Other materials Minecrafters will require are 10-14 blocks of obsidian to make the nether portal and some wooden planks. Players can start by building a nether portal on the edge of the lava pool or source.

After this, all players need to do is place a row of wooden planks across the portal. The row should be one block above the ground at par with the level where players step into the nether portal. Additionally, at least one block should be placed below this row with direct contact with the lava source.

The lava beneath the planks will ignite the block(s) in contact with it, which will set fire to the blocks in the upper row. Once the fire reaches the side of the plank facing the portal, the portal will ignite and thereby activate.

While the aforementioned process can be lengthy (as finding lava sources or lava pools can sometimes be tedious, especially for beginners), it is one of the easiest ways to get to the nether without following Minecraft's natural progression.

