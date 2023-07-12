5 best Minecraft 1.20 Parkour servers 

Minecraft Parkour has been a very popular game mode ever since players discovered how fun it could be to jump from one block to another with increasing difficulty. Entire servers have popped up in dedication to this fun game mode. Though players often create their own parkour courses in the game, it's much simpler to go somewhere where they are readily available.

Fortunately, there are plenty of servers that provide such courses. Here are the best ones to check out following the latest Minecraft update.

Best Parkour servers to try in Minecraft 1.20

5) Vortex Network

A great Parkour server in Minecraft (Image via Vortex Network)

Vortex is one of the biggest servers, with room for up to 6,000 players at one time. While Parkour is more of a single-player mode, it's good to know that there's plenty of space for you to get in and play it in a multiplayer setting. This entry offers plenty of parkour courses to try, so you'll really never run out of things to do within Vortex Network; this server is worth checking out for the variety of its content alone.

4) Advancius Network

Many Parkour servers aren't compatible with Bedrock and Java Editions of Minecraft. With that in mind, Advancius Network is a rarity that allows players from all platforms to join in and enjoy this title. This is what the server owners said about it:

"Tired of pay-to-win servers? Check out our 100+ FREE ranks on our 20+ game modes including: Factions, Prison, Skyblock, Survival, Heroes, Creative Plots, Parkour, KitPvP, and many custom Minigames!"

This is a very large server with plenty of room and was recently updated to allow 1.20 after the Trails & Tales Update. Its Parkour mode is what it is known for, so be sure to check it out.

3) OPBlocks

OPBlocks proudly supports all versions of Minecraft, ranging from as far back as 1.7 to the current version. Pretty much every player in this title's entire community can take advantage of this excellent server, which is rated five stars on WeeklyServers.

Naturally, it has several game modes, with its version of Parkour being very popular. This server can accommodate space for 2,000 players at maximum.

2) InsanityCraft

One of the best Parkour servers out there (Image via Electric G4ming on YouTube)

InsanityCraft has been a great server for a very long time in Minecraft. It offers some of the most exciting courses related to parkour. Most players leave wanting to relive their experiences. Here's what the creators said about this server:

"InsanityCraft is one of the oldest networks in the world with the most popular game modes! With over a decade of experience in designing the ultimate servers for our players, you can enjoy Survival, Skyblock, Factions, and much more with our amazing growing community of the best players!"

Though this server offers several modes, gamers would be severely missing out if they didn't try Parkour here.

1) Complex Gaming

This has one of the best Parkour modes of any server (Image via Complex Gaming)

This entry is among the best servers overall, so any game mode it has is always of the highest quality. Parkour is no different, as the courses here are tough, inventive, creative, and unique. Since this one's such a big server, it has people dedicated to maintaining it, and there's plenty of room to join. The experience in Complex is truly unlike any other.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Poll : 0 votes