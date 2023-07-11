How to download shaders for old Minecraft versions 

The Minecraft 1.20 update was just released, but not everyone in the community is playing this version. Some players have chosen to stay on 1.19 or even 1.18. In fact, there are those who still play on pretty much every single version. PvP players, in particular, love old versions of the game. This, unfortunately, makes shaders and other add-ons difficult to add.

However, there is one way to get shaders onto older versions of the game. All it takes is a few steps.

Guide for downloading shaders on previous Minecraft versions

When downloading old shaders, it is important for the Minecraft versions to match. If you're downloading a shader for version 1.16, the two have to be compatible. This is true even for new versions. If you're looking for BSL Shaders for update version 1.20, you have to download the correct version.

As such, be sure to look at what versions are available and download the right one. If they're not available for a particular version, you will need to find other shaders.

For the most part, you will need the OptiFine mod. This is an almost universal requirement for shaders, so you can go ahead and download it. After that, you can download the shaders. These typically come from their own website. For example, the BSL Shaders have their own site. Sildurs does, too. Head there and download the appropriate version.

Shaders change what the game looks like (Image via Sildurs)

This should come in the form of a .zip file. If it does, you can open it, and it will launch Minecraft (Java Edition, as these do not work with Bedrock on a console).

Within the game, navigate to the settings. In video settings, there is an option for shaders. There, all the shaders you have installed can be accessed and activated. Select the one you just downloaded and begin a world with them. If you want to change them, simply repeat, or go back to the settings and change it to an existing file.

This is how players can change shaders for older versions - but not each one. This method, and OptiFine, only work with the game dating back to 1.8.8. Anything before that will need Forge and ShadersMod.

On the ShadersMod site, there are downloads for multiple versions predating 1.8.8, so you can choose whichever one. Once again, ensure it's the same version the game is running on.

After that, the rest of the steps are the same. Simply download, install, and activate them within the game. Your old version of the game will have whatever shaders you chose.

