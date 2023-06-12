Minecraft 1.20.1 update for Java Edition patch notes: All you need to know 

Only a week has passed since the Minecraft 1.20 update, and the first patch for Java Edition is already here. No version of the game is perfect, and the latest major update was no different. It was released with a few bugs making life reasonably difficult for players trying to enjoy the Trails & Tales update. Fortunately, the latest patch arrived just in time to remedy those troubles.

This patch features just a few critical bug fixes, but it should improve the quality of gameplay experience for Java players. Here's what it entailed.

Minecraft 1.20's first Java Edition patch is here

Fortunately, after months of preparation through snapshots, the Java Edition 1.20 update went reasonably smoothly. Even though it wasn't perfect, there were only a few issues that have since been patched:

Mojang fixed a disk permissions-related crash that was forcing the game to quit.

The realms invitation icon on the main menu's realms button was displayed incorrectly but has been fixed.

Some buttons in the "Add Realm" interface inside the realms menu would not render, but they will render properly now.

The game would soft-lock after canceling an attempt to join a server, but this no longer occurs.

Incorrect Protochunk#setStatus call on chunk generate no longer happens, either.

To install the latest patch update, open the Minecraft Launcher and click play! Once the Launcher is set to the "Latest Release" option in settings, you will download and begin with the latest version, 1.20.1.

What's new in the Minecraft 1.20 update?

It was released five days ago, so the community is still learning all about the Minecraft Trails & Tales update. The 1.20 version brought quite a few significant changes to the game.

Camels were finally added. These mobs are unique in that they can be ridden but not tamed. They also lie down and are too tall for players to be attacked when sitting on top. They can also house two players on a ride.

The Sniffer was added, which means that Sniffer eggs and torchflower seeds were, too. The Mob Vote winner has already been a popular addition to the game due to its unique spawn method and the seeds it can dig up for gamers.

The Cherry Grove biome has been a hit with players as well. The new cherry trees are beautiful and make the biome a destination most gamers want to find. Cherry wood is popular, too.

On the same note, bamboo was updated and is far more helpful in Minecraft. The item can be used to make wooden planks, which means slabs, doors, stairs, and even a boa can be made with them.

