Where to find trail ruins in Minecraft

The Minecraft 1.20 update introduced several changes and added a new structure to this title: trail ruin. Similar to the 1.19 update's Ancient City, this inclusion can spawn only in certain places. Moreover, trail ruins can contain really good loot, such as armor trims and Sniffer Eggs. Finding these items is very difficult, so it's good that the new inclusion offers them. This also means gamers should visit trail ruins as soon as possible.

But where can they spawn? Like many structures, they are only found in certain biomes. Here's where to look for trail ruins.

Minecraft trail ruins: Where to find them?

Trail ruins are buried structures that are part of the new archaeology update. Suspicious gravel and sand generate here. They are often found in cold or snowy biomes and look as if they were rundown villages from long ago.

They can spawn on land or underwater, so be sure to check bodies of water properly if you see them. They spawn most typically near a river, aquifer, or ocean. They can be found in the taiga, snowy taiga, old-growth taiga, old-growth birch forest, and jungle biomes, meaning these ruins are not all that common.

The structures generate mostly underground with only their tip above ground. They resemble small, ancient settlements but are "ruined" — as their name suggests.

Each trail ruin has a main road consisting of cobblestone, stone, and stone bricks. This connects multiple small constructions and a central part made of terracotta and glazed terracotta.

The ruin may even contain mud bricks, while gravel, dirt, and coarse dirt (as well as suspicious gravel) tend to cover the structure.

In Bedrock Edition, this new inclusion is much more visible from the surface than in Java Edition. Sometimes the entire structure can spawn above ground with its sections still buried in dirt and gravel. In Bedrock, this makes the ruins much easier to locate.

Trail ruins structures are in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.20's trail ruins can offer a ton of different items for loot. Here are some of the best that can be found:

Emerald

Wheat

Coal

Lead

Flower pot

Oak hanging sign

Gold nugget

Wayfinder armor trim smithing template

Raiser armor trim smithing template

Shaper armor trim smithing template

Several different kinds of pottery sherd

Host armor trim smithing template

The smithing templates and pottery sherds are considered very rare spawns that most players won't find. Nevertheless, this structure has some of the best loot in all of Minecraft, so they're well worth searching for. Unfortunately, that may be a long and difficult find.

