Which materials can you use in armor trims in Minecraft?

Armor trims are a major part of the Minecraft 1.20 update, which was just recently released. They bring the ability to customize armor and make it much more creative. The trouble is, they're hard to find and not easy to make. They show up in various loot locations with low spawn chances, so finding even one is a triumph, but it doesn't help players customize their full armor set. Once you have an armor trim, though, you can duplicate it.

This is not the same as the duplication glitch, which is an illegitimate way of obtaining items. To do so, you must craft the duplicates using the trim and other items. You must also use items in conjunction with the smithing templates to make armor trims. Here's what items you need.

Items to use in Minecraft armor trims

Armor trims are made by using materials that influence the color. This takes place at the smithing table. When you find a smithing template, you must put it in the table's GUI alongside the piece of armor you want to trim and an ingot. This is all new to 1.20.

The ingot determines the color of the trim. The following can be used:

Iron

Copper

Gold

Lapis

Emerald

Diamond

Netherite

Redstone

Amethyst

Quartz

This may be an expensive use of some of these items, like diamonds, but this is how Mojang has designed trims to work. Fashion truly does not come without a price.

Additionally, when you find an armor trim smithing template, you can duplicate it. Using the original template in a crafting recipe will produce two of them. That said, this requires seven diamonds and another item akin to the particular template.

Each of these items corresponds with a specific template:

Terracotta (Wayfinder armor trim, Raiser armor trim, Host armor trim, Shaper armor trim)

Mossy cobblestone (Wild armor trim)

Sandstone (Dune armor trim)

Cobblestone (Sentry armor trim, Vex armor trim, Coast armor trim)

Cobbled deepslate (Silence armor trim, ward armor trim)

Blackstone (Snout armor trim)

Purpur block (Spire armor trim)

Prismarine (Tide armor trim)

End stone (Eye armor trim)

Netherrack (Rib armor trim)

Put the smithing template, the corresponding item, and seven diamonds into the crafting table, with the item in the middle and the Minecraft template above it. This will duplicate that template.

Armor trim customizations change via the block (Image via u/DHMOProtectionAgency on Reddit)

There are several places these templates can spawn to make it easier on Minecraft players:

Pillager Outpost

Ocean Monument

Desert temple

Jungle temple

Shipwreck

Ancient City

Bastion Remnant

Nether Fortress

Stronghold

End City

Trail Ruins

If you find these structures, there's a good chance they will have one of the smithing templates. Many of them are exclusive to certain Minecraft structures, though.

