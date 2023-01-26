Minecraft players share their thoughts on new armor customizations 

Minecraft announced yesterday that a new feature was coming to the 1.20 update. Armor trims will be added to the game, effectively allowing players to customize how their gear looks and make it their own.

The addition will be a trendy one, as one player found out after asking what everyone thought about it. Here are a few responses given by players.

Minecraft players are thrilled with new armor trim update

Redditor u/minecraftsuperpro asked the community what they thought of the newly announced update, and most gamers love it.

One commenter feels the update will make normal armor pale in comparison. Even when armor is enchanted, it is pretty basic in design.

The new armor trim (Image via Mojang)

This change allows for more creativity and flair and can make old armor look so much more boring, which is not a bad thing.

One gamer said that this armor update was something they'd never thought of. Now that it's been announced, it's an incredibly exciting feature that makes them long for the 1.20 update to be released finally.

The number of combinations might be too much for some players, especially since Netherite armor is so hard to come by. Nevertheless, this update is a welcome addition.

Emerald armor is something the community has been asking Mojang for a long time. This update does not finally introduce it to the game, but players notice a similarity between the new and emerald armor.

One player believes the next step is to introduce this feature for Elytras. The more customization in this game, the better.

In one scenario, this update would allow players with a lot of Netherite to show off the incredible amount of the rarest resources they have.

Many players would like to see generated armors come with these impressive trims. This change would make the game a little more lively and probably wouldn't be terribly difficult to do.

One gamer is just happy that copper, which was added in the 1.17 update, finally has more usefulness. Before this, it could only be used to craft a few less-than-spectacular things.

Another Minecraft player believes this is an idea that Mojang should take and run with.

One gamer said this reminds them of Minecraft Story Mode.

This update is only for aesthetics. However, one commenter has already devised a practical use for the new addition.

Another player noticed the same idea but didn't seem to care. They're all in on the seemingly irrelevant change Mojang will introduce to Minecraft 1.20.

Using other items on trims might be a great idea for the game. Glowing armor, as this Redditor pointed out, would be excellent.

This commenter summed up most players' feelings in one line.

The 1.20 update has a few entertaining additions, but it is largely underwhelming thus far. With plenty of time to introduce new changes planned, though, this armor trim update is a big step in the right direction.

