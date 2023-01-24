Minecraft players discuss which mobs need improvements

There are several different mobs in Minecraft and the number only continues to increase with every update. Most of them are really good and add a lot to the game. It wouldn't be as fun or the same without them.

That doesn't mean that mobs are perfect, though. Many of them do need updates or tweaks to the way they function. The community has come up with several instances of mobs that are in need of change.

Minecraft community shares which mobs need changes

Several mobs are pretty basic, but they can be much better. The game could implement a few strategic changes to certain entities that would drastically improve the quality of the experience offered to players.

One Minecraft Redditor posed that question, and perhaps it was the one the community was waiting for as they had several good responses.

Perhaps the most useless mobs in the entire game are bats. They serve no purpose and one commenter would like to see that changed. Since they don't drop XP or a single item, they desperately need a purpose to justify their existence.

New mobs have been added and are excellent. One commenter wants to see every other creature that came before them on the same level.

The more recent mobs have better animations and other aspects while old entities are plain and boring.

One Minecraft player believes several mobs, including llamas, foxes, spiders, and slimes need a lot of updates. Many could use slight changes, but these are apparently the most in need.

The Wither is a dangerous boss, perhaps the most scary in the entire game. However, according to one Redditor, it's not nearly strong enough.

Another Redditor had a similar thought. The Ender Dragon is largely considered the weakest boss in the game, behind the Wither and the Warden. It is the end-game obstaclr, so it probably should be harder.

One commenter believes the rabbit could be more useful. Rabbit's feet currently don't have many uses, something that should evidently be changed.

Many mobs cannot be tamed, and that includes rabbits. Many gamers would like to see that remedied.

One crafter has suggestions for the Warden, the Ender Dragon, the Wither, and phantoms. Their end goal is to make the game even more challenging.

Once players use a mooshroom, they turn back into a cow. This is hardly a useful mechanic, so most gamers would like to see them regenerate like a sheep does with their wool.

Pigs don't drop anything besides meat. All other food mobs (chickens, cows and sheep) drop other items, so there's no reason to bother with pigs, which needs to change.

Illagers are tough to fight, but they're not all that smart. This Redditor believes they would be so much better if they were.

Wandering traders have llamas that drop leads when killed. This is currently their best use by far, but it shouldn't be the case.

Clearly, the Minecraft community has a lot of thoughts on this matter. Mobs are great, but there's evidently a lot of room for growth regardless.

