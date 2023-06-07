Minecraft 1.20 update release time for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and more 

The Minecraft 1.20 update will be released today on all platforms. The full update will be available today after months of snapshots, betas/previews, and pre-releases. The official release time hasn't been stated yet. In fact, the next update from Mojang regarding this will likely be when the 1.20 version is available. They likely won't announce anything until the update is live.

When will that be? Past updates may give an insight into when the 1.20 version will be sent out.

Minecraft 1.20 release time for all platforms

Previous updates, ranging back to the 1.16 Nether Update, have all been released around the same time on release day. Normally, these are sent out at around 10-11 am EST.

Since 10 am EST time has passed with no update from the game's developers, it can reasonably be assumed that it will come out at 11. That gives players less than an hour to prepare for the update.

Once it's released, it will likely take some time to install. It will be a sizeable update based on everything Mojang has included in the snapshots and previews. Those take a little bit of time to install.

However, shortly after 11 am EST, you can play the new update on Nintendo Switch, PlayStations 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, PC, and mobile devices.

The download instructions will vary, but you can visit your console's shop or download queue to immediately start the installation as soon as it's available.

This update is exciting as Mojang continues to form their developing skills and improve the game. They said on their official website:

"Previous updates like Caves & Cliffs and Update Aquatic have been named after a theme, and Trails & Tales is no different. The name represents the journey that Minecraft takes us on, and the unique stories that each of us bring back. Sometimes, that journey is literal, like riding towards the horizon on a camel with your best friend. Other times, it’s more metaphorical, like learning how to evade hostile mobs or working out a smart mining system."

They continued:

"At the end of the journey, however you have chosen to play Minecraft, you will have your very own story that goes with it. We love hearing them, and we hope that Trails & Tales will encourage you to tell even more Minecraft stories that you can share with the world!"

The 1.20 update is almost here (Image via Mojang)

Keep a close eye on official channels such as Twitter and YouTube for the release of Trails and Tales. Sportskeeda's Minecraft coverage will also feature the information as soon as it becomes available.

