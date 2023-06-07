What time is Minecraft 1.20 update coming today?

Mojang is about to release the Minecraft 1.20 update any moment now. A few days ago, they announced that the new installment of the age-old sandbox game would drop on June 7, 2023. Since the day is upon us, millions of players eagerly await the update. However, as with every update release, the Swedish game company has not revealed its exact release time.

However, this does not mean we cannot speculate and figure out exactly when the 1.20 update will drop. This can be done by looking at previous updates and their release times.

Minecraft 1.20 expected release time in India, USA and other regions

Observing release times of previous updates

Mojang has been delivering numerous updates for the sandbox title ever since it was released. However, they have changed their methods of timing releases over the years. The developers have recently released these installments within a particular time window.

For example, the 1.17, 1.18, and 1.19 updates have all been released at around 3 to 5 p.m. GMT (8:30 to 10:30 p.m. IST). Hence, it is safe to say that the Minecraft 1.20 update could also release around 4 p.m. GMT (9:30 p.m. IST).

Another interesting fact that further solidifies the release time of the new update is that the main office of Mojang is situated in Redmond, Washington, USA, which comes under the PST time zone. Hence, the developers enter the office earliest, around 8:00 a.m. PST, which converts to 3:00 p.m. GMT and 8:30 p.m. IST.

Since players will be downloading the update from around the world and there are many time zones, they can simply take the time provided above and convert it to their own time zone to know when the update could arrive.

Of course, this is all speculation, and we still cannot be sure when Mojang drops the update for everyone.

What to do while waiting for the Minecraft 1.20 update?

While players wait for the Minecraft 1.20 update to drop, they can roam around their worlds to pass the time. One of the best ways to catch the update as soon as it drops is to keep restarting the official game launcher for it to load as soon as Mojang drops it.

Bedrock Edition players can keep refreshing the game's product page on their respective device's store page to see if an update button appears for them to download new content.

Additionally, users can constantly check Minecraft's official Twitter page and YouTube channel to see any new content they post about the update's release. The official Minecraft Reddit page is another excellent place to hang out with other players and discuss the update until it drops.

