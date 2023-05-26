Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update release date announced

Mojang has finally announced the release date of the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. This is the next installment of the age-old sandbox game and will bring loads of new features like biomes, structures, blocks, items, and mobs. It was initially announced back in October 2022, along with a few features ready for the update.

Mojang took a gradual approach to revealing all the features that would be added with the update. The playerbase got to know about new blocks, items, and more as the months went by. Fortunately, the developer is nearing the finish line with this update and has therefore announced a release date. Here is everything to know about it.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update: Confirmed release date, how to download, and more

Confirmed release date for Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

The game's official YouTube channel recently released a monthly video discussing all the new features of the 1.20 update and even included some news about Mojang's new game, Minecraft Legends. At the end of the video, Agnes Larsson, the game director at Mojang, finally revealed that there were several clues throughout this month's episode about the release date of the next update.

Without making viewers wait any longer, she finally revealed the release date. The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update will be released on June 7, 2023. This means that in two weeks, players can download the update and explore and interact with all its new features.

The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update is currently in pre-release phase

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update is currently in pre-release phase (Image via Mojang)

Though the exact release date was not revealed, several players speculated that the update would drop sometime in June simply because Mojang finished the snapshot phase of the update and entered the pre-release phase. This meant that all the main features were complete and ready; they only had to focus on a few minor details.

After the pre-release phase, the update will enter its final stage, where Mojang will release a few release candidates to see which version is best suited for official release.

How to download the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update when it releases

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update can be downloaded from official launcher or any device's app store (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the update drops, players can easily update the game and experience all the new features.

Java Edition players will need to open the official game launcher, click the version list beside the play button, and simply look for the 'latest release' version. If Mojang has released the update, the version will say '1.20' at the bottom. Users can select it and hit play.

Bedrock Edition players can simply head over to the app store of their device and check for updates on the game's product page. Once Mojang drops the update, the product page will show an 'Update' button. Simply download the new files and run the game.

