7 best seeds for Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update 

Minecraft 1.20 introduced a lot of new changes. There are new mobs, some of which only spawn in certain places. Several novel items can only be found in specific spots, and of course, there's a brand-new biome. All of this is worth checking out and exploring, but that is often easier said than done. There's no guarantee that a given world will have a Cherry Grove nearby.

Fortunately, seeds can control that. If a seed with a Cherry Grove is desired, it can be found. In this some Trails & Tales seeds to try out right now.

Minecraft seeds to try in the latest update

1) Seed: 8061

Jungle biomes can have a lot in them (Image via Mojang)

This seed has a lot of what players could be looking for in the 1.20 update. It spawns gamers in a jungle biome, which is where they can find bamboo. Now that bamboo is a lot more useful, this is a good spawn. There are a few jungle temples in this biome where a new armor trim can be found. Furthermore, there is a desert village nearby. That means one camel will spawn, which is not a feature every seed possesses.

2) Seed: 4148062705

Cherry Grove is the spawn biome (Image via Mojang)

This seed has what most gamers will look for when trying out the Minecraft 1.20 update: a Cherry Grove biome. Cherry blossom trees are very popular, so spawning in a biome of them is automatically a good seed. Additionally, this seed has three Ancient Cities below the surface, so it's also preferable for that reason. There, gamers can find the Silence Armor Trim.

3) Seed: 4149134280

In this Minecraft seed, the spawn biome is also a Cherry Grove. That makes it worth checking out, but there's another big reason this seed would be good for any update. In the Nether, there is a treasure room bastion near spawn. This is where gamers can find the elusive Netherite upgrade template, so it's worth visiting. Warm oceans are also found in this seed, which is where Sniffer eggs spawn.

4) Seed: 46546761360

Woodland mansions have good loot (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, generated structures are abundant. Now that they can all hold unique armor trims, this type of seed becomes even more valuable. There are two villages (including a desert village so that a camel will spawn), a few shipwrecks in the nearby oceans, a desert temple, and a woodland mansion near spawn. This is one of the best seeds in Minecraft in general.

5) Seed: 65434353559200

Ancient Cities are rare (Image via Mojang)

Once again spawning in a Cherry Grove, this seed gets even better. There's a village next to the Cherry Grove biome, which means lots of good loot and potentially some armor trims. On the other side of the village is a frozen biome, which is a unique generation. Under the surface, there's a massive, Deep Dark biome with an Ancient City.

6) Seed: 6516547870636750

Camels spawn only in desert villages (Image via Mojang)

One of the coolest parts of the Minecraft 1.20 update is the camels. They're one of the most unique new mobs in the game, but they're hard to find. They can only spawn once at a desert village and don't respawn if they die. Therefore, players need seeds with desert villages. This particular seed has three in one area.

7) Seed: 3525815545798372731

Trail Ruins are the only new structure in Minecraft Trails and Tales. Therefore, it's good to find a seed that has one. This does, as it spawns players in a forest with three Trail Ruins nearby. That alone makes the entire seed worth checking out.

Poll : 0 votes