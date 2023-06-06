Minecraft 1.20 update sniffer guide: Spawning, breeding, hatching eggs, and more 

Minecraft's latest update has a lot of new features, but perhaps none are more exciting than the sniffer. This mob won the most recent Mob Vote, so it's already a fan favorite. Since then, the community has waited anxiously for its arrival, which is slated for tomorrow with the release of the 1.20 update. The sniffer has been tested in snapshots and betas, so many players know what it will bring.

Regardless, it is a brand new mob coming soon. Here's what you need to know about it, including how it breeds, where it spawns, and more.

How sniffers spawn in Minecraft

Sniffers are a very unique mob, as they don't spawn organically. You will not find them in any area unless they have been hatched from an egg. These eggs can only be obtained by players, so there will never be an accidental Sniffer in the world.

The sniffer arrives tomorrow (Image via Mojang)

The eggs can only be found in warm ocean ruins within suspicious sand. This item is new to 1.20 and can be interacted with a new brush item, which reveals the materials hiding within. There's a 6.7% chance of the egg spawning.

Alternatively, breeding two sniffers will produce an egg, which is always breakable. You can shatter it with your hand or any item, and it will always drop itself.

How to breed sniffers in Minecraft

Breeding sniffers will present an interesting challenge. They're like other mobs in that they follow certain items. Similar to sheep that follow and are bred with wheat, the latest mob from 1.20 will be enticed by torch flower seeds.

Often dropped when a sniffer digs, these seeds are being added in the Trails & Tales update alongside the mob. This makes them pretty rare, consequently complicating the breeding process of Sniffers. If you're using breeding to get more eggs, it might be a while before you succeed.

Sniffer behavior in Minecraft update

Sniffers are coded to wander aimlessly, but they will avoid any obstacles. They also will smell their surroundings and then track ancient seeds by putting their nose on the ground.

Upon finding a seed, sniffers dig until they find any existing torch flower seeds or a pitcher pod. They need a 6×6 block space to find ancient seeds, which will be followed by an eight-minute cooldown period.

Not all blocks can be dug through. These are the possible ones:

Dirt

Grass Block

Podzol

Coarse Dirt

Rooted Dirt

Moss Block

Mud

Muddy Mangrove Roots

Sniffers are coming on June 7, when the Minecraft Trails & Tales update goes live.

Poll : 0 votes