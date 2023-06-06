When is the new Minecraft update coming out (2023)

The Minecraft 1.20 update is almost here. Trails & Tales, after much speculation, is set to arrive tomorrow, June 7. The release date was announced at the end of May, and the community's excitement has been boiling ever since. When June 7 finally arrives, gamers will be treated to new mobs, biomes, structures, and so much more. As always, Mojang's updates deliver big changes.

Get ready to bring your stories to life, whether you're hatching a sniffer, exploring a cherry grove, trimming your armor, or much more. Mark your calendars and start planning! Your journey is about to begin: The Trails & Tales Update arrives June 7!

There is currently no time set. Previous major releases for Minecraft have been released around 11 am EST, so a similar timeline can be expected. However, this has not been confirmed as of this writing.

What to expect from the Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update has been built up through snapshots, betas/previews, and pre-releases. As such, the community has a fairly decent idea of what the update will look like. After all, they've played versions of it as Mojang tested and fine-tuned the features.

The big additions come in the form of two new mobs. Camels and the Sniffer, the Mob Vote winner, will be added. Camels can be ridden, and the Sniffer will sniff out and dig up seeds for players.

Bring the sniffer back to the Overworld when the Trails & Tales Update releases June 7. A strange egg... a new friend!

The Cherry Grove biome will feature new cherry trees and figures to be a very popular entry to the franchise, even though it will be a fairly uncommon spawn.

Deserts are getting a bit of an update as the archaeology section of the game is introduced. Suspicious sand and suspicious gravel can be brushed away to find what's lurking inside.

Trail Ruins is a new structure that will spawn with the new sand, gravel, and chests. It can have emeralds and more, and is another reason why the desert is so popular. Note that trail ruins aren't totally exclusive to that biome, though.

Trail Ruins are the latest structure (Image via Mojang)

Armor trims are a new way of customizing armor. Diamond armor can now look very different depending on the trim used.

Bamboo is also getting a major change in Minecraft 1.20. Instead of being used solely to craft sticks or as an alternative fuel source, bamboo can now be made into wood. As a result, it can then be used to make planks, slabs, blocks, and even a boat. In this case, it will be a raft, but it functions similarly. Bamboo will still spawn in the jungle.

All this and much more is headed to Minecraft in just over 24 hours. When it arrives, download the update, and you can experience all these additions immediately.

