Minecraft fan turns music disc 11 and 13 into creepy dark comic

Minecraft has a lot of details that are worth exploring that Mojang really hasn't. It's a highly detailed game that has rich, intense lore. Every once in a while, the community will explore these things and develop incredible theories and stories. This time, a Redditor took the origin of a haunting music disc and ran with it, crafting an intricate story with intense imagery.

The comic itself is excellent, but the fact that it came out of just one music disc is arguably even more impressive. Check it out below.

Minecraft Redditor wows the community with tremendous comic

The Redditor begins by displaying a keen understanding of the game first. This is detailed and plays on such a small aspect of the game. Only one with supreme knowledge could pull all of this together.

Second, they displayed incredible art skills. The drawings are astonishing, and each is worthy of hanging in a frame. The viewers are lucky to have been blessed like this. It's an excellent story design, too. All in all, this is a bit of quality work.

The recreation of a creeper (Image via u/DongLie on Reddit)

The community seems to agree with that sentiment. They've given it quite a lot of positive attention and several good comments.

One crafter would like to see this idea taken and run with. Realistic Minecraft would make for something incredibly interesting, and obviously, it could make for a pretty solid comic book.

The game has a lot of detail and lore, which one player would like to see explored in this form of media. They loved this comic and want to see more like it.

This comic led one player to a dark realization: this game is pretty scary. The hostile mobs, the End, the Nether, the Deep Dark, and so much more make Minecraft a frightening experience.

Many commenters spoke about this Redditor's concept applied to other things. For example, the Nether in this style would probably not be suited for children.

Several specific details of this comic book left the readers terrified. The realistic nature of a creeper had this commenter shaking with fear.

Another agreed. The creeper may be unfortunately burned into their memories and keep them awake at night.

Audio is one form of media. Visual is another. Somehow, the Redditor here turned audio into something visual. That alone is impressive, as one commenter pointed out.

This was such a surreal experience for many gamers. Images carry no audio, but the comic laid out before them could be heard in horrifying clarity.

This work is one of many that the Redditor has put out. Most comments were thrilled to see yet another entry and are looking for more.

The Minecraft community loved this post. They gave it 12 thousand upvotes in less than 24 hours at the time of writing.

