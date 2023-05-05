Minecraft player shares cool trick to fill flowing water blocks

Every so often, the Minecraft community discovers something new about the title. There are a lot of ways to play the game and new methods of achieving something pop up all the time. That's not necessarily a design by Mojang, but it does help them maintain a bit of novelty and keep proceedings fresh after 14 years of shelf life. One Minecraft Redditor recently discovered a fresh technique that has impressed the playerbase.

Filling water in is one of the most tedious tasks in the entire game. Fortunately, there's a way to do it very quickly. Check out what the Redditor found below:

Minecraft Redditor wows community with water trick

Here is the excellent post in question.

This is a pretty useful trick. When making homemade water bodies, it's often very difficult and tedious to ensure all the water flows correctly. This usually forces gamers to go block by block and level by level and place a new source block.

If the body of water has any size, that is one of the most time-consuming and aggravating processes in the game. Fortunately, there is evidently a good way to avoid this. It's not as simple as placing a source block everywhere, but it is much less frustrating.

The water method in action (Image via u//Prxxrl_or_Arcavin on Reddit)

The community seems to agree with that. Many commenters believe this is a useful trick. Others are concerned with what this could do in the wrong hands. For example, one gamer thinks anarchy servers could be in trouble with this trick.

Others were just shocked to find out this was even possible. Most players haven't experimented on these lines, so this was a new discovery for many of the community.

Another didn't think this was possible without the use of mods. It is, which means it's possible in all vanilla game versions.

Though it's a new discovery for many players, one commenter pointed out that this has technically been in the game for quite some time. It's not a glitch, so Mojang never bothered to remove it.

Since it's been around for a while, most older game versions can use this auto-fill trick. That's good news for one commenter in particular.

A few players are surprised this method hasn't become more mainstream. Several popular players could've benefitted from it when working on their public projects.

This trick is a little surprising, so some Minecraft community members might feel it's fake. However, that isn't the case.

Many commenters felt as if this should have been uncovered already. Perhaps this Reddit post will ensure that future Minecraft players know more about what they can theoretically do in the game.

Overall, this post has been a success for the original poster u//Prxxrl_or_Arcavin. The Minecraft community has given it over five thousand upvotes in just 21 hours at the time of writing.

