Minecraft player uses command blocks to automatically build house 

While Minecraft is brimming with a lot of features, building is one of the most prominent. Building a house is one of the first tasks many players do, even before they set foot in a cave to do a bit of mining. Many only play the game for its building capacities.

Nevertheless, building is not easy. Building something right can be pretty challenging, with its functionality being an even more precarious factor. It's not easy to build a pretty house.

This Redditor devised a way to let the game do the building for them. Instead of having to place every individual block, they designed a command block system that would place the blocks for them.

Minecraft Redditor builds incredible house without lifting a finger

The Minecraft player here created a system that places the walls and everything inside the house before closing it off with a pretty detailed ceiling. It included a music box and a sea lantern for the light.

Ultimately, this system probably took a lot of work. Getting all the blocks placed properly and ready to drop was probably difficult. Setting command blocks to take the right action at the appropriate time is a crucial aspect.

As a result, the Redditor may have actually made building a nice little house even more challenging. Building is hard, but setting up command blocks is much harder.

Still, it's a very impressive accomplishment. It doesn't make home-building any easier.

It would be even more challenging with a large house, as this one was admittedly not too big. Still, it's incredibly impressive and showcases a skill that the majority of the Minecraft community just doesn't have.

The house being built (Image via u/go_comet_die23 on Reddit)

Working with redstone and command blocks automatically gains the attention and respect of the community.

This Reddit post was beloved by many. It got quite a few positive comments and a lot of upvotes, too. There were a lot of fun touches that the Redditor utilized. Many commenters loved what they did with the sand, ensuring every block was in the right place before falling away perfectly.

Several commenters opined on the Minecraft post (Image via u/go_comet_die23 on Reddit)

Other commenters pointed out that this was an incredibly satisfying video. Having all the blocks fall perfectly into place is no easy feat, but it was beautiful to watch.

Several commenters loved the post and had things to share with the poster (Image via u/go_comet_die23 on Reddit)

Other commenters were reminded of other similar things they had seen. Minecraft is a game that thrives on nostalgia, so anything like this that takes gamers back is a big plus.

