How to find inspiration for Minecraft builds

Building is a big part of Minecraft, so much so that many play the game solely to build whatever they want. Eventually, though, they'll run out of ideas, which can often be discouraging.

Fortunately, there are ways to find inspiration. If you start a new world and don't have a clue what to build, that can be frustrating. There are tools available to help combat that and keep you interested in playing the game.

Here are a few tips on how to find inspiration for a new build.

What you can do to get inspired to build in Minecraft

The first option is arguably the easiest, google it! Minecraft has been around for over a decade and the internet has been a big part of it. The odds are high that someone has built something similar to whatever it is you want to build.

Even if they haven't, there's a strong chance that someone somewhere has built something in a similar fashion, and it's always good to look at what others have done.

If you're interested in building a castle, then search for castle builds in Minecraft. You'll find plenty of options and easily gain inspiration for your project. There will be so many different types and designs for even such a simple search topic. If you look at all the options, it's hard to imagine inspiration won't strike.

Another way is to look back at what you've built before. You might not remember building something and it either inspires you to build something just like it or gives you an idea on what blocks to use or how to format something.

If you've been playing Minecraft for any amount of time, you've probably got a significant backlog of worlds with a lot of builds. There's plenty to get inspired by in your own work.

An intricate build from a popular YouTuber (Image via stampylonghead on YouTube)

The third option is perhaps the most fun, recreating something from another form of media or the real world.

Minecraft players can build a setting from Game of Thrones or recreate the RedBull racing ring from the real world. The possibilities are endless, which means the ideas and inspiration are, too. These are easier to find because there's so much out there. The world is vast, and the world of fiction might be even bigger.

Finally, you can just set out and build something. The worst-case scenario is that you have to take it down and try again, which isn't that bad. The best-case scenario is that you find yourself inspired by your setting and available blocks, which leads you to craft something incredible.

There are plenty of ways to get inspired in Minecraft, which is often necessary. It can be difficult to keep coming up with ideas on what to build and how to build it. That is one of the hardest parts of the game, but fortunately, the community has tons of advice for such an issue.

Poll : 0 votes