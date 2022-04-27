Minecraft player attempts to build Westeros in-game

Often, Minecraft crosses over with other forms of media, which can often come in the form of a collaboration between brands. Puma crossed over with the game recently, and in the past, Major League Baseball, Sonic the Hedgehog, and even Mario have featured in the hit sandbox game.

Other times, though, the crossover comes in unofficial forms. Players make custom skins for Marvel superheroes or build places from other games, movies, books, and media. In this case, the crossover comes from the hit show Game of Thrones.

One Minecraft Redditor set out to recreate Westeros, the fictional setting for most of the eight season-long television show. It's a work in progress, but it certainly looks promising.

Minecraft Redditor recreates Game of Thrones

One of the most remarkable aspects of Minecraft is that it allows users to build almost anything they want. The sheer lack of circles does make some things a challenge, but otherwise, almost anything is possible.

If there's an image of it or an imagination, it can be done. In this case, the Redditor took a picture of Westeros from the show and began by recreating that part.

This particular clip may not be recognizable to gamers who aren't familiar with the series. In fact, for those individuals, the only thing that might be recognizable is the iron throne. Still, anyone who's seen that clip from the first image would have no trouble recognizing the Minecraft version.

It certainly doesn't look as bleak or dreary as the in-universe world of Game of Thrones, but it's a faithful recreation nonetheless. The building layout is spot on, and the texturing of the snow is perfect, too.

The setting for this crossover (Image via u/jesse7815, Reddit)

The only thing remaining is the three travelers on horseback. Other than that, it's an exceptional start to the recreation of Westeros. The community seems to agree with that statement, as they've given it a ton of praise in the comments.

Several commenters even made suggestions for future additions to the Game of Thrones-themed map.

Others were just impressed with the quality of the work.

Overall, the post has over nine thousand upvotes in just under a day at the time of writing. It's received a ton of praise and deserves every bit of it. Fans of the work can follow the original poster for more updates on the world.

