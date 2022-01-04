5 best Minecraft builds from Reddit this month

Reddit is one of the foremost websites on the internet for discourse, and it also sports some truly great Minecraft content including builds.

Although January 2022 is just beginning, Minecraft players worldwide have already posted their new creations every day of this new year. Some projects have been works in progress, but others have been completed and shown off to the world.

Even though there's plenty of time left for players to post their creations, there are still currently some great builds worth featuring early this January. Below, Minecraft players can find a few of the best builds from Reddit this month so far.

Minecraft: 5 top builds from early January

5) Lakeside Castle

This lakeside castle makes for an excellent seasonal retreat (Image via Mojang)

Created by Reddit user Lidskemasicko, this quiet lakeside build looks like a great place. It has an elaborate design despite being quite compact, and the climate it finds itself in is capable of sporting different weather like snow from the nearby mountain biome.

For Minecraft builders, this makes for a great design for a castle when one is geared towards saving space and keeping things visually pleasing with the build's environment.

4) Lions Gate Bridge

This bridge build spans over 500 blocks (Image via Mojang)

Built by Reddit builder Ryan_Diaz1, this build is a recreation of the real-world bridge of the same name that exists in Vancouver, British Columbia. The real bridge's name derives from the "Lions," a pair of mountain peaks that can be seen as drivers travel north bound on the bridge.

The bridge is also known as the First Narrows Bridge and handles plenty of traffic every year for Canadian citizens and visitors alike.

3) The James Webb Space Telescope

Another excellent real-world recreation build featured right now on Reddit (Image via Mojang)

A real-world realization in Minecraft by Redditor SrMustard, this build is a great iteration of a recently-made technological marvel. Launched on 25 December 2021, the telescope is capable of seeing incredibly far distances into space, much like its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope.

However, this telescope is capable of seeing in lower wavelength visuals, giving it a broader ultraviolet scope than Hubble. Furthermore, the Webb telescope will be able to observe occurrences much farther away than Hubble, including events such as galaxy formation and scouting for potential exoplanets.

The telescope was named after James E. Webb, one of the core figures behind the Apollo Program, who was the administrator of NASA from 1961 to 1968. This build may not have the intense capabilities of its real-world counterpart, but it's still a great creation in Minecraft.

2) Cliffside Dragon

It's a good thing this is a build instead of a hostile mob (Image via Mojang)

Gripping the side of a rising cliffside, this beautiful dragon build was created by the user Lavender_Mustang. Wrapped around a slim portion of stone and dirt blocks, this dragon appears to be made of several different block types itself.

Its variance of blocks allows it to blend well into its surroundings and from a distance, it really looks like a dragon wrapping itself around the nearby terrain. It's just a great Minecraft build and deserves appreciation.

1) Fleet of Battleships

This build took roughly a year of work by a team of builders, featuring many different ships (Image via Mojang)

A yearlong Minecraft project that was posted recently by user Kata_Isaki, this build was a labor of love comprising dozens of different battleship designs. Some of the designs featured were based on real-world ships such as the JSDF Izumo, the RN Vittorio Veneto, the HMS Victorious, and the USS Tillman 3.

These Minecraft players have created so many ships together in one fleet, many of which are based on real-world battleships with a few original designs thrown in as well. A project taking an entire year deserves considerable respect, especially when this much detail is being paid to it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul