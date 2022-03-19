Minecraft Redditor builds the Redbull Ring in-game to a real life scale

Minecraft may not have ridiculously life-like graphics like other games, but it does offer the ability to recreate things from real life. Sometimes this is with the help of mods, shaders or texture packs, but oftentimes the game itself allows beautiful builds to be made that match their real-life counterparts.

The Redbull Ring is a motorsport race track in Austria. It's one of the most popular race tracks in the world and hence a Minecraft Redditor decided to recreate it in-game. That's difficult on its own, but this player took it a step further. They decided to build it to scale.

Minecraft player builds Redbull racing ring to perfect scale

At first glance, the first picture in the original post does not look like Minecraft. Without looking too closely, viewers might assume it's a reference picture for the actual Redbull Ring. Shockingly, it's not.

Even other pictures still look more lifelike than normal builds, which is a testament to shaders, texture packs and the Redditor's building skills. It's incredibly difficult to recreate builds in real-life because of a multitude of challenges.

In the world of Minecraft, it's difficult to make something exactly to scale. The Minecraft world doesn't translate well to the real world. Humans (which would be the standard avatar), are on average 5'9 (men) or 5'4 (women).

Translating that to the standard two-block height is a challenge, as are all other measurements from the real world. Being able to get the dimensions right for any build is easier said than done. Therefore, doing so on a massive and to-scale build is quite the feat.

The Redbull Ring for reference (Image via Projekt Spielberg)

The community seems to echo that sentiment, giving it nearly 15 thousand upvotes and a 96% upvote percentage at the time of writing. The comments are filled with awe and wonder.

One commenter agreed that the first picture looks incredibly lifelike.

This build was done in conjunction with the Build the Earth Project, which aims to pull off impressive feats like this.

This is by far one of the most impressive posts shared from the project and is well-deserving of the praise it's getting.

Edited by Mayank Shete