Minecraft players attempting to replicate the Earth in-game share first look of Taj Mahal

A YouTuber named PippenFTS started Minecraft's most expansive and largest project to build the Earth 1:1 scale in Minecraft one year ago. Each block in Minecraft is almost equal to one meter in real life, making it theoretically possible to complete this project.
Players from any part of the world can contribute to this project by participating through their official website. In a year, the Build Earth Minecraft community has made cities such as London, Singapore, downtown Buenos Aires, and buildings like the Piano House China, among others.
Vanilla Minecraft (till version 1.17) has a build limit of 256 blocks, roughly equal to 256 meters in real life. But structures like Mount Everest are more than 8800 meters high. To create these structures, builders use mods such as Cubic chunk and Terra 1-to-1 mod.
First look at Taj Mahal in Minecraft
The official BuildTheEarth Reddit account (u/BuildTheEarth_) showcased their Taj Mahal, made by DanielTNC. The build looked realistic with lots of detail, making it near identical to the original structure.
Reactions from other Redditors
The post showcased the Taj Mahal on r/India received a massive 7.4k upvote in just one day. Additionally, Redditors shared their positive thoughts and asked questions regarding the build.
Within 24 hours of the post going viral, MrBeast joined PippenFTS and other builders in a video to construct MrBeast's hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina.
In this Reddit thread, a Redditor links to the YouTube video of PippenFTS and the official website of Build the World.
u/BuildTheEarth_ linked the official YouTube video of PippenFTS, where the builder revealed the details of this project.